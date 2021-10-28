Coronation Street: Jude Riordan deserves ALL the awards after last night, fans insist

Coronation Street fans are saying Jude Riordan, who plays Sam Blakeman, deserves all the awards after his recent performances, says fans.

Last week, Sam’s mother Natasha was shot by drug lord Harvey. Harvey had escaped prison seeking revenge on Sam’s stepmother, Leanne, who testified against him in court.

Harvey believed Natasha was Leanne as they were both wearing the same Halloween costume and shot her in Nick and Leanne’s flat.

Natasha was taken to hospital and given an operation, but doctors worried about her high blood pressure.

Natasha died (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Kevin and Abi wedding day ruined by gun bombshell

Natasha was taken for a second surgery and before she went in, she said an emotional goodbye to Sam.

As Nick and Sam waited, a doctor came out and told them the devastating news that they couldn’t stop the internal bleeding and Natasha had died.

Coronation Street: Jude Riordan deserves all the awards, say fans

In last night’s scenes (Wednesday, October 27) Nick needed to go back to the flat to get some stuff for him and Leanne.

However Sam followed them up and saw the floor was a different colour where the forensics team had cleaned up Natasha’s blood. He told his dad that he didn’t want to live there if the floor was like that.

Later Sam asked Nick if he could see Natasha in the funeral directors. Although Nick at first didn’t want him see Natasha’s body, Sam said he needed to, to remind himself she was gone.

Sam went to the funeral directors, wanting to say goodbye to Natasha (Credit: ITV)

Nick took Sam to the funeral director and the young boy read a poem he wrote for his mother, telling her how much he loved her.

Fans were heartbroken for Sam, but they praised Jude’s performance saying he deserves all the awards.

#Corrie. Please give Jude Riordan all the awards please. He's a phenomenal actor 💔😭♥️👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼. @JudeRiordan — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanGTweetsTV) October 27, 2021

What a fab young actor Jude is! He plays Sam amazingly well and for such a young lad he portrays his character perfectly. Am sure they do but so hope @itvcorrie keep a close eye on him. Soap Awards coming up for sure! #Corrie — Lisa Brown (@LisaB_) October 27, 2021

I'm not crying you are😭😭 Someone give Jude all the awards I beg what a little 💫 be is aw bless him #Corrie — Michelle💕 (@mishybabez_) October 27, 2021

If Jude Riordan doesn't win a shedload of awards for his performance on tonights @itvcorrie ,he will have been robbed! #Corrie — MagsM (@margaretb2010) October 27, 2021

Argh, little Jude who plays Sam in @itvcorrie what a star, I'm in tears watching him say goodbye to his on screen Mum. #Corrie pic.twitter.com/TRUnXzy960 — Hayley (@HayleyWillz46) October 27, 2021

#corrie Jude Riordan as Sam, what a brilliant little actor he is. 😢 — Lin Bowdery (@Linnyb2709) October 27, 2021

@itvcorrie Little Sam is one of best things about #Corrie

Fab acting! @JudeRiordan — Carol Hamilton (@cvham) October 27, 2021

Jude Riordan: National Television Award for Best Newcomer

Last month, Jude took home the NTA for Best Newcomer. Jude joined he soap in October 2020 and became the youngest NTA winner at 10 years old.

Read more: Who is Stu in Coronation Street? Where have you seen actor Bill Fellows before?

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.