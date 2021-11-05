5 soap spin-offs that NEED to happen

Coronation Street, Emmerdale and EastEnders keep the nation entertained most days.

But sometimes we need a little bit extra, over and above what the cobbles, village or square can offer.

And that’s when soap spin-offs could come into their own, so here are five that must happen.

Emmerdale Dingle family must go after Tina Dingle (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale’s Dingle Family Road Trip

While Emmerdale appears to be at the centre of all things Dingle – there are in fact thousands of them scattered around the world.

And so it would make perfect sense for Mandy and co to pack up the van and head off on a road trip to see some of the lesser known family members.

As long as along the way they found the one we need them to find – Tina Dingle herself.

She is the original Dingle grifter – the Charity before Charity.

Ruthless, ambitious, but still caring – Tina was a whirlwind in the village and needs to return.

But instead of having her return to the village – send the village to her.

It’s what she deserves.

Coronation Street: Billy and Dev’s Big Night Out

Never has a soap mystery been so necessary to be solved – and more unlikely.

One man – a former heroin addict and now Archdeacon – and the other a local business legend – meet up for a big night on the booze.

But through their children they have become dinner party pals.

They knocked back the absinthe, much to the horror of Summer and Aadi, before loudly proclaiming the joys of sex to the horrified teens.

But if the clergyman and the shopkeeper can have this much fun in front of their kids – think about what they could do in an hour-long post-watershed timeslot?

It would be magical.

The Tates could take on the Dingles (Credit: ITV/Shuttershock)

Emmerdale origins: The Tates and the Dingles

It’s a rivalry as long as, well 1994 when the Dingles first arrived on Emmerdale.

But as they said at the time – the Dingles have always been in the village, you just didn’t see them for 22 years.

The Tates are similar – they were introduced long after the show began – and they are mainstays now.

So imagine a show that delved into the shared history of the two families.

Back to 1920s maybe, with the Tates ruling Home Farm and the original Dingles doing their best to ruin things.

It could even intertwine the families just enough to give Kim Tate pause before she did a DNA family history test.

Michelle Fowler is in Australia now – with half the former cast (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Down Under

It used to be Florida where people from Walford ran off to after getting into a spot of bother but not any more.

Now, instead of just visiting Michelle Fowler in the sunshine state, they have to go all the way to Australia to see her.

Michelle is currently living in lockdown, the antipodean dream, with her daughter Vicky and her partner Spencer Moon.

That’s three soap families all inter-related on the other side of the world.

If Mark Fowler Jr joins them then that’s enough for a four-part drama.

Just don’t have a killer priest or let anyone wear long flowing dresses and it should be fine.

Kim Tate definitely ruled the prison in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale’s Kim Tate: The Prison Years

For twenty years Kim Tate was nowhere to be seen and then in 2018 it was revealed she had been to prison and was being released.

Returning to Emmerdale to reclaim Home Farm, Kim’s time behind bars has barely been touched upon.

But having starred in Bad Girls during her time away, it seems like bosses are missing a trick by not exploring Kim’s time away with actress Claire King.

Pop her back in prison and let Claire do what she does best behind bars – rule the place.

Kim would make Yvonne Atkins look like a petty shoplifter.

As for the prison guards – let’s just say someone like Fenner would never get one over on the Matriarch of the Tate family.

