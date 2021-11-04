Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Will and Bernice begin to bond, could this be the start of a new romance?

In next week’s scenes Bernice is struck with guilt when Nate angrily accuses her of raising a spoilt brat.

However Will overhears and is quick to defend Bernice.

Bernice and Will bond (Credit: ITV)

Soon they begin to bond. Could this be the start of a new friendship, or possibly a romance?

Emmerdale spoilers: Gabby palms Thomas off on Bernice and Kim

Later Gabby is frustrated that her friends are out partying and she’s stuck with a baby.

She soon palms Thomas off on both Bernice and Kim.

Gabby palms Thomas off on Bernice and Kim (Credit: ITV)

Bernice is proud when it seems like Gabby is ready to take a lead in caring for Thomas, but is she?

Will Taylor and Kim Tate

Emmerdale fans know Will has been on and off with his boss, Kim Tate.

Will works for Kim as the estate manager for her home, Home Farm Estate.

Recently Bernice’s daughter Gabby gave birth to a son – baby Thomas. Thomas is also Kim’s grandson as his father is Jamie Tate.

How will Kim feel about Bernice and Will bonding? (Credit: ITV)

Gabby didn’t want Kim to have anything to do with her son at first, fearing she had something to do with Andrea’s death.

However Diane managed to get Kim and Gabby to come to an agreement.

Gabby decided she would stay living at Home Farm on the condition Bernice could also move in.

How will Kim feel if she sees Bernice and Will getting closer?

