5 soap characters that need a huge storyline – or face the AXE

Coronation Street, EastEnders and Emmerdale have some incredible characters – but as soaps they sometimes overlook what they have.

There are some former favourites who are being forgotten in all the other drama.

And here are 5 who need major storylines – or they need axing.

Coronation Street bosses owe Mary Taylor more (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street – Mary Taylor

There are characters on soaps who work best as filler.

They can flit between storylines and other characters with ease, providing humour or a shoulder to cry on depending on what is needed.

Normally these characters stay like that until the winds change and they’re sent packing – but Mary Taylor is different.

Read more: Coronation Street: Leanne and Toyah’s conversation about ‘replacing’ Natasha leaves viewers appalled

She can do all that and pull off a major storyline.

Mary had the nation weeping when she revealed she had a secret son – and emotions were high when he arrived on the cobbles.

But while the storyline was a raging disaster thanks to the son in question, Mary wasn’t.

She needs a major storyline and quickly – give Mary her chance to shine once again.

When was the last time Shirley had a storyline of her own? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders – Shirley Carter

Not since the murder of her best friend has Shirley Carter done anything more than storm about the Square looking annoyed.

Even with her sister Tina missing, Shirley has barely had a look in.

Actress Linda Henry is one of the strongest stars in soapland – but she needs the material to get her teeth into.

If EastEnders bosses won’t give it to her, then she should be set free to find someone who will.

Because Shirley can’t keep stomping about the Square for another five years.

Emmerdale – Moira Barton

There was a time in Emmerdale when practically every storyline involved Moira Barton.

But that time has long passed.

Now despite being a farmer, a businesswoman, an enemy of Kim Tate, a murderess and the sister with an intriguing backstory to explore, Moira is simply Cain’s wife.

And that cannot do. The on/off couple are settled, finally, but Moira needs a storyline that isn’t an affair.

Time to crack open her past and explore her family history properly.

Unless bosses are going to use her properly, Stacey may as well pack her bags (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders – Stacey Slater

When she’s not playing the hokey cokey with the prison service, Stacey Slater can be a compelling character.

Whether it’s exploring her mental health issues or killing a villain, Stacey has been through a lot and come through the other side.

Her latest return – with a wife – has seen her, er, break into the Panesars’ and have a shower. Hardly high drama.

Actress Lacey Turner deserves a major storyline to show off her talents.

Stacey Slater deserves a major storyline!

The viewers deserve to watch Stacey done right – so do it, or axe her until you can.

Craig seems to be just there to explain police actions (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street – Craig Tinker

He’s a police officer with OCD and a dodgy family – he’s the perfect recipe for a major storyline that any soap has ever had.

And yet other than conveniently being around to dispense police advice and arrest the odd criminal, Craig isn’t actually doing much.

Read more: Coronation Street: Jude Riordan deserves ALL the awards after last night, fans insist

He lost 10 stone last year and it was barely mentioned on screen.

This year he hasn’t done much more than back up a racist.

There’s no point having a copper on the street to be this dull. Get him involved in something major and make him worth it.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!