Coronation Street: Leanne and Toyah’s conversation about ‘replacing’ Natasha leaves viewers appalled

Natasha died in Monday's episode

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Coronation Street viewers were left appalled by Leanne and Toyah’s conversation about ‘replacing’ Natasha so soon after her death.

Last week, Natasha was shot by drug lord Harvey, who escaped prison. Harvey was after revenge on Leanne for testifying against him in court, but shot Natasha thinking she was Leanne.

Natasha was taken to hospital, however she died during her second operation. As Nick and Sam waited for news, the doctor told Sam that his mother had died.

Natasha died (Credit: ITV)

In last night’s scenes (Wednesday, October 28) Sam wanted to go and see his mum at the funeral directors.

Nick was unsure at first but when Sam said he needed to see her to say goodbye, Nick agreed.

Coronation Street: Leanne and Toyah’s conversation about ‘replacing’ Natasha

Meanwhile Leanne had a conversation in the café with Toyah.

She told Toyah that she wasn’t sure that he wanted to be Sam’s mother, worrying every time she looks at Sam she’ll wish he was her son Oliver, who died last year.

Leanne told Toyah she wasn’t sure if she wanted to be Sam’s mum (Credit: ITV)

Leanne said she was scared to get close to him in case anything happened. Toyah reminded her that she didn’t have to make any concrete plans as she didn’t know what Sam wants yet.

However fans were appalled with Leanne and Toyah talking about ‘replacing’ Natasha so soon after her death.

What happened to Oliver?

Leanne and Steve McDonald’s son Oliver died last year. The three-year-old was diagnosed with mitochondrial disease shortly after his third birthday.

He died in November 2020, leaving his family devastated.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

