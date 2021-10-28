Coronation Street viewers were left appalled by Leanne and Toyah’s conversation about ‘replacing’ Natasha so soon after her death.

Last week, Natasha was shot by drug lord Harvey, who escaped prison. Harvey was after revenge on Leanne for testifying against him in court, but shot Natasha thinking she was Leanne.

Natasha was taken to hospital, however she died during her second operation. As Nick and Sam waited for news, the doctor told Sam that his mother had died.

Natasha died (Credit: ITV)

In last night’s scenes (Wednesday, October 28) Sam wanted to go and see his mum at the funeral directors.

Nick was unsure at first but when Sam said he needed to see her to say goodbye, Nick agreed.

Coronation Street: Leanne and Toyah’s conversation about ‘replacing’ Natasha

Meanwhile Leanne had a conversation in the café with Toyah.

She told Toyah that she wasn’t sure that he wanted to be Sam’s mother, worrying every time she looks at Sam she’ll wish he was her son Oliver, who died last year.

Leanne told Toyah she wasn’t sure if she wanted to be Sam’s mum (Credit: ITV)

Leanne said she was scared to get close to him in case anything happened. Toyah reminded her that she didn’t have to make any concrete plans as she didn’t know what Sam wants yet.

However fans were appalled with Leanne and Toyah talking about ‘replacing’ Natasha so soon after her death.

I’m sorry but Toyah and Leanne already talking about Leanne being Sam’s mum doesn’t sit right with me? Natasha has literally JUST died but they’re already talking about basically replacing her? #Corrie — Chloe (@chloeelou_x) October 27, 2021

Yeah I hate Leanne, she is not his mum & never will be, you got his mum killed Leanne, get lost…& why tf is Nick not fuming at her, this is ridiculous. #Corrie — Lisa (@lisamarieLML) October 27, 2021

Natasha's not even cold in the ground and Leanne's already talking about being his 'mum', can't stannnnnnd her #Corrie #CoronationStreet — 🧞‍♂️ (@xiiviimcmxcii) October 27, 2021

What happened to Oliver?

Leanne and Steve McDonald’s son Oliver died last year. The three-year-old was diagnosed with mitochondrial disease shortly after his third birthday.

He died in November 2020, leaving his family devastated.

