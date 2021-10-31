5 plots the soaps NEED to tackle in 2022 from menopause to animal cruelty

Soaps tackle a lot of controversial subjects but there are some issue Coronation Street, Emmerdale and EastEnders are yet to do justice to.

There are plots ripe for the picking that haven’t been touched properly.

And that needs to change, so here’s five plots that we request are covered in the soaps in 2022.

Kim Tate could mention the menopause now and again (Credit: ITV)

Menopause

For decades menopause has been used for nothing more than cheap laughs.

The middle-aged woman is a bit hot, is she? Best get the fan out then and laugh at her misfortune.

The simple fact is that the menopause is a serious medical issue that deserves to be treated as such.

There’s been a huge push in the real world to explore the reality of ‘the change’ on television – and shamefully soaps have not kept up.

It’s time for it to happen. And it would help bringing more women of a certain age back to the forefront of telly where they belong.

Animal cruelty is a subject that needs to be tackled by the soaps (Credit: ITV)

Animal cruelty

When Geoff Metcalfe forced Yasmeen to eat her beloved pet chicken the nation revolted.

As a country packed full of animal lovers, viewers were sickened and furious at what the abuser had done.

But animal cruelty goes on under our very noses every single day in the real world.

The woman up the road breeding her cat endlessly to bring in a few hundred quid every couple of months, no matter the cost for the cat?

The man from the pub taking part in illegal dog fights – and using beloved family pets as bait animals?

There aren’t that many pets in soapland – but it’s an issue that needs highlighting.

EastEnders have missed a trick not exploring Bobby’s dark side more (Credit: BBC)

Religious extremism

Hollyoaks was brave a few years ago when it explored right wing extremism with Ste Hay.

And now EastEnders looks to be doing the same with an upcoming Christmas bomb plot.

However no soap has been brave enough to tackle religious extremism.

With the reach soaps have, they should be showing exactly how people end up groomed into extremism.

And show how they can be pulled back from the brink.

Random murder

Soaps have a tendency to weave every storyline together so everything is linked and everything has maximum drama.

But real life isn’t like that.

Someones it’s not your neighbours’ son’s former drugs boss who shoots your mother.

Sometimes people just get caught up in the wrong place at the wrong time and bad things happen.

There would be no revenge scheme that leads to an even bigger tragedy.

Just a straight forward tragedy told through the scripts and the acting work.

Surely a soap could pull that off today?

Rosie Webster had a glamour model phase in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Dodgy internet sites

You know the ones. The ones reality stars are turning up on every two minutes and making a fortune for posting a few pictures.

Just like when Rosie Webster became a model, soaps do reflect things like this that happen.

But instead of a young girl being taken advantage of by lecherous photographers, what about having an adult go into it with their eyes open?

And better yet – have the consequences of their actions played out for the millions watching at home?

It would make people think twice…

