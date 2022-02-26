5 Emmerdale storylines that make absolutely NO SENSE

The problem with all soaps is that sometimes there is no logic but in Emmerdale with storylines that’s happening more and more.

Some of the ITV show’s plot lines just do not make any kind of sense and we don’t know why.

Here are five huge examples…

Ellis Chapman left Emmerdale to move to Australia in one of its most implausible storylines (Credit: ITV)

Ellis Chapman’s exit

All soap fans know that when something behind the scenes affects a show that some leeway is given to the writers to sort the issues out on-screen.

But that leeway only goes so far.

When an actor quits the soap suddenly – for whatever reason – their exits at least need to make sense.

So when Ellis Chapman decided to move to Australia IMMEDIATELY – in the midst of a pandemic no less – it didn’t make any sort of sense.

Leyla was shot – not that anyone would know it (Credit: ITV)

Leyla’s shooting recovery

There is dramatic licence and there is just extracting the urine.

Now we’ve never been shot through our body by a mad woman so we are no experts on the recovery time but one might suggest a day is a bit soon to be out of hospital.

Especially when it took longer to get her into hospital.

But she’s all fine now and cooking pizza.

Sometimes it’s best if you don’t think about it.

Meena was thrown over a bridge – but in prison the next day (Credit: ITV)

Meena sent to prison after hitting her head

Now while Leanna Cavanagh died after being pushed over a bridge and hitting her head on a rock, it will take more than that to kill our Meena Jutla.

Instead she was having witty banter with the police investigating her crimes just a day after it happened to her.

And then she got sent to prison awaiting trial.

It’s almost as if Leanna shouldn’t have died at all.

Who is Chloe’s dad in Emmerdale? (Credit: ITV)

Chloe’s dad

When soaps introduce a new character it’s always good to load them up with potential stories.

So when Chloe Harris rocked up with Kerry Wyatt and a mysterious criminal gangster dad it was all so promising.

Cut to now and her dad’s identity was never revealed and we’re not exactly sure why Chloe is in the village at all.

Is there a point?

The waterfall

FORTY NINE YEARS Emmerdale has been going and in all that time no-one has ever mentioned Home Farm having some white water rapids and a giant waterfall in the grounds.

But that’s exactly what turned up in Super Soap Week.

Betraying all logic and history, viewers were just expected to believe it had always been there.

It’s like being gaslit watching Emmerdale these days.

