5 Coronation Street, Emmerdale and EastEnders stars you forgot were in other soaps

Coronation Street, Emmerdale, EastEnders and Hollyoaks are known for their loose connection to reality sometimes.

Soapland is a wonderful place where the same faces pop up over and over again – sometimes playing completely different characters.

Next week the soaps will take part in a major crossover event to raise awareness of climate change.

But there are actors you’ve probably forgotten starred in rival soaps so here’s a reminder…

Claire King played Erica in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Claire King in Coronation Street

When you think of the archetypal soap character it’s not long before Emmerdale’s Kim Tate crops up.

She’s the first of her kind, a force of nature and weathered 20 years away from the village before returning to claim her kingdom.

But while she was away actress Claire King didn’t just sit at home counting her fan letters – she had a long and varied career and she also spent three years on the cobbles.

Read more: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Kim shocked as Will returns

Playing Liz McDonald’s mate from Spain – Erica – Claire didn’t exactly get the best material.

She was sidelined in a way no soap legend ever should be. Even a relationship with Nick Tilsley failed to ignite the fires.

Thankfully that time on the cobbles is now a distant memory and she’s back full force in Emmerdale where she belongs.

Jamie Lomas in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Jamie Lomas in EastEnders

He’s Hollyoaks’ most prolific killer playing Warren – and has never been caught.

However in EastEnders Jamie had a different experience with his character Jake spending months in prison for a crime he didn’t even commit as part of the Lucy Beale murder mystery storyline.

Jake was in Walford for a little over a year – and viewers barely remember his stint.

Now back at Hollyoaks playing gangster Warren, he’s much more at home.

Gillian Taylforth in Hollyoaks (Credit: Lime Pictures)

Gillian Taylforth in Hollyoaks

Another star who’s swapped Walford for Chester is Gillian Taylforth.

An original star of EastEnders, Gillian spent years playing Kathy Beale before deciding to leave.

Bosses killed her off off-screen but in 2015 realised what a mistake they had made and brought her back from the dead.

But while Kathy was dead, Gillian had joined Hollyoaks as matriarch of the Roscoe family, Sandy.

Just a year later she quit saying she wanted to spend more time with her family – and then months later returned to EastEnders triumphant.

Catherine Tyldesley in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley in Emmerdale

Despite having quit Coronation Street three years ago, it’s like Catherine Tyldesley is woven into the fabric of the place.

She was iconic as Eva Price – with classic wedding showdowns, heartbreaking scenes when Aidan died and a fake pregnancy plot all showing her strengths.

But viewers will be forgiven for forgetting Catherine’s first soap role – in Emmerdale.

The actress played Abi Peterson for a two-month stint.

A prison guard who fell for prisoner Ryan Lamb and came to the village to try to help free him, she was worlds away from glam Eva.

Chris Bisson in Coronation Street

Jai Sharma has been in Emmerdale for so long he’s almost part of the furniture.

A local businessman, he flits between being a caring dad and a vengeful villain depending on the storyline.

Read more: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Andrea’s mum arrives with a Millie bombshell for Kim

And actor Chris plays the part to a T. But it’s not who he found fame as…

Back in 1999 he joined Corrie as Vikram Desai – a cousin of Dev Alahan.

He spent three years on the cobbles before leaving – and intriguingly he was mentioned this year on Aadi’s X-Box contacts.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!