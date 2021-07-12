Zara Tindall reportedly wiped blood from a seat after her husband Mike intervened during a fight at last night’s Euros final.

According to reports, the 42-year-old rugby star broke up an altercation between two England fans before kick-off.

It’s claimed Zara, 40, then pulled a tissue from her bag to help clean the mess.

Zara Tindall and husband Mike attended the Euros final last night (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What happened to Zara and Mike Tindall?

The Sun reports the altercation happened near the couple’s seats.

The publication claims: “Two fans ended up in a punch-up and Mike had to step in to save the day.

“He stood between them and pulled them apart before stewards could get them under control.

“Unfortunately some blood ended up near Zara and she had to use a tissue to mop it up. It was absolute mayhem.”

Despite the drama, Mike congratulated the England squad following their defeat against Italy.

Alongside a series of snaps, he said: “Very proud of @EnglandFootball, didn’t go England’s way tonight but this group of players have made a massive step forward.

Very proud of @EnglandFootball, didn’t go England’s way tonight but this group of players have made a massive step forward and I think we will be competing at tournaments for many years to come! Well done lads! pic.twitter.com/7ms3UhNH9k — mike tindall (@miketindall13) July 11, 2021

“I think we will be competing at tournaments for many years to come! Well done lads!”

Meanwhile, Zara and Mike weren’t the only members of the royal family at Wembley last night.

Prince William and Kate Middleton also watched the game alongside their son George, seven.

Prince William and Kate Middleton attend the Euros final

Just minutes into the match, the trio celebrated after Luke Shaw’s goal.

Prince George jumped up in excitement and hugged his dad William, who appeared just as thrilled.

However, the youngster seemed gutted over the nail-biting penalty shootout.

Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince George also attended the game (Credit: BBC)

Following the match, the Duke wrote: “Heartbreaking. Congratulations @Azzurri on a great victory.

“@England, you’ve all come so far, but sadly this time it wasn’t our day.

“You can all hold your heads high, and be so proud of yourselves — I know there’s more to come. W.”

ED! has contacted Zara and Mike’s reps for comment.

