Prince William makes heartwarming admission about mother Diana over important cause

William, Prince of Wales, has made a heartwarming confession about his late mother, Princess Diana.

The heir to the throne appeared on the Listen Up podcast to discuss homelessness.

William is now patron of The Passage, which provides homeless people with the support to prevent or end their homelessness.

William appeared on the podcast and admitted he’s “grateful” to his mum for taking him to charities which helped homeless people.

The Prince of Wales is passionate about helping and supporting homeless people (Credit: SplashNews.com)

William, Prince of Wales plea over homelessness

Prince William said: “It started off with a visit to The Passage with my mother a long time ago, and I think it opened my eyes to some of the challenges that face people in all walks of life.

I’m really grateful that my mother took me and showed me another part of society.

“I think that’s quite crucial to reiterate, because I think a lot of people live in bubbles sometimes and they don’t really – they might care, but they won’t really go and look and understand what’s going on.”

William said that’s “not necessarily because” they don’t want to. It’s because they haven’t become “exposed to it”.

In addition, he said: “They don’t really see it or they don’t maybe have the curiosity to go, or our lives are so busy they don’t have the time to go and do all of that.”

Diana took William and Harry to a homeless shelter when they were young (Credit: SplashNews.com)

William latest news

The Prince of Wales added: “I’m really grateful that my mother took me and showed me another part of society, that I probably wouldn’t have exposure to.

“It piqued an interest at the time, because the kind of characters that I met were incredible, they were wonderful people.

“And the stories, albeit, obviously, at the time it was kept quite light for me at that age, gradually as my interest got deeper into it…

“…and I spent more time talking to people, I’ve always come away hugely inspired by what I’ve heard.”

William has previously spoken about homelessness (Credit: BBC)

William also said: “You know, deeply troubling and deeply traumatic, and frankly should-never-happen stories.

“But at the end of it I’m utterly in awe of what they’ve been through, and how they’ve managed to get themselves back to where they are, in a relatively safe normal space that they want to be in.”

This isn’t the first time William has spoken out about homelessness.

Last month, William admitted his mum would feel “disappointed” that society’s “still no further on in terms of tackling homelessness”.

In a video for BBC’s Red Nose Day coverage, William said: “My mother introduced me to the cause of homelessness from quite a young age, and I’m really glad she did.

“I think she would be disappointed that we are still no further on in terms of tackling homelessness and preventing it than when she was interested and involved in it.”

