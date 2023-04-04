Prince William interrupts Easter break with special announcement: ‘It’s an honour’

In the latest Prince William news, the Prince Of Wales has broken his Easter Break silence with a rather special announcement – much to the delight of royal fans.

The 40-year-old is no stranger to keeping his loyal legion of followers updated on life as a royal – and all the exciting and impactful things he gets up to.

And on Tuesday (April 4) William revealed he has handed a former Prime Minster a key new role on one of his biggest projects.

William has shared an exciting announcement (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince William news

Jacinda Ardern was the Prime Minister of New Zealand before stepping down in January. She has joined the board of trustees on his prestigious Earthshot Prize.

A statement on The Earthshot Prize’s official Twitter account said: “We’re delighted to welcome @JacindaArdern to The Earthshot Prize Board of Trustees.

“Her life-long commitment to sustainable development & climate action align powerfully with our ambition to protect and restore our planet by 2030. We’re honoured she joins us in this new role!”

Meanwhile, William also penned a heartwarming message, saying it was an “honour” to appoint the former world leader as a trustee.

It is an honour to welcome @jacindaardern to the @EarthshotPrize team. Her life-long commitment to supporting sustainable and environmental solutions, along with her experience as Prime Minister of New Zealand, will bring a rich infusion of new thinking to our mission. W https://t.co/FYlKVqEeRl — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) April 4, 2023

Prince William says it’s ‘an honour’

In the post, William wrote to his 2.7 million followers: “It is an honour to welcome @jacindaardern to the @EarthshotPrize team. Her life-long commitment to supporting sustainable and environmental solutions, along with her experience as Prime Minister of New Zealand, will bring a rich infusion of new thinking to our mission.”

What’s more, fans were left delighted with William’s announcement on Twitter. One follower gushed: “A great choice, Your Highness!! The Earthshot team keeps growing in quality.”

Echoing their thoughts, someone else added: “Fantastic!” and a third said: “Fabulous news.”

“Different people bring different opinions which helps to open the mind. Congratulations,” proclaimed another follower.

The Earthshot Prize was launched by Prince William in 2020 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What else did Prince William say?

In a statement, William added: “Four years ago, before The Earthshot Prize even had a name, Jacinda was one of the first people I spoke to. And her encouragement and advice was crucial to the Prize’s early success. I am hugely grateful to her for joining us as she takes the next steps in her career.”

Jacinda, meanwhile, said: “I am humbled and excited to be working with the Earthshot team. Since its inception, I’ve believed Earthshot’s power to encourage and spread the innovation we desperately need, but also optimism. Solutions are within our reach if we invest, support and accelerate them globally.”

What is the Earthshot Prize?

The Earthshot Prize was launched by Prince William in 2020. It aims to tackle climate change and find ‘solutions’ for emergencies facing the natural world.

The organisation awards five £1m prizes each year for work providing these solutions to major environmental problems.

Last year’s Earthshot Prize ceremony, which was held in Boston, was designed to be as environmentally friendly as possible. Guests were transported to the event on electric or hybrid vehicles. Any ‘unavoidable’ flights were recorded and had the CO2e impact ‘balanced’.

Meanwhile, one of the competitors included an initiative to bring cleaner-burning stoves to Kenya. Another idea hoped to use a bubble barrier to stop plastics from entering the ocean, created in the Netherlands.

