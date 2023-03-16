Prince William admits late mother would be ‘disappointed’ as he makes comments in new TV appearance

William, Prince of Wales, has admitted that his late mother Diana would be “disappointed” in society today.

Prince William will appear in a short film to be broadcast during the BBC’s Red Nose Day coverage on Friday (March 17).

The appearance will focus on the homeless charity Groundswell, which is funded by Comic Relief.

In the film, William makes reference to Princess Diana and her desire to end homelessness in the UK and around the world.

Shockingly, according to Government figures, rough sleeping in England has risen by 26 percent in a year.

The Prince also reveals that he was first taken to a homeless shelter when he was 11 years old by his mother. As a result, he says it left a “deep and lasting impression” on him.

William says his mother would be saddened today (Credit: Splashnews)

William, Prince of Wales: ‘My mum would be disappointed’

He says: “My mother introduced me to the cause of homelessness from quite a young age, and I’m really glad she did.

“I think she would be disappointed that we are still no further on in terms of tackling homelessness and preventing it than when she was interested and involved in it.”

As a result, William has fought for the plight of the homeless for years, in the footsteps of his mother.

In December 2009, he spent a night sleeping on the streets of London. Furthermore, last year, the Prince spent a day selling The Big Issue.

Meanwhile, elsewhere in the Red Nose Day film, William meets two people who have experienced homelessness themselves.

The Prince will be seen recording a podcast with Miles and Nawshin as part of Groundswell’s Listen Up! Project.

Miles says in the film: “Homelessness is about not having a safe space – it’s a very isolating life.

“You exist, you don’t live. Groundswell helps to give a voice to people who have experienced homelessness. People who experience homelessness have solutions if you just ask them. They know what needs changing.”

Nawshin says: “I didn’t have a choice but to leave home. I had a lot of childhood trauma and circumstances happened around me. Coming to Groundswell and being supported to share my story has really helped me. It is powerful for people to actually listen.”

William, pictured with wife Kate, will appear in a short film for Comic Relief this Friday (Credit: Cover Images)

‘An achievable goal’

Meanwhile, last month, the future King opened two residential buildings that will house the homeless.

Consequently, it marked his latest in a long line of efforts to work closely with the homeless and bring about societal change.

At the opening ceremony in February, he said: “Ending homelessness must be thought of as more than simply a wishful aspiration. Instead, it should be viewed as an achievable goal.”

Red Nose Day will air on March 17 at 7pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

