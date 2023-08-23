Loose Women’s Jane Moore calls out Prince William’s ‘rare misstep’ as she questions ‘point’ of the monarchy

Prince William, the Prince of Wales, has faced a continued backlash over his decision not to attend the Women’s World Cup final.

And now Loose Women star Jane Moore has joined those criticising the royal. Writing in her latest column for The Sun, Jane claimed his absence was a “misstep” as she questioned “the point” of the monarchy.

Jane Moore has called out Prince William’s ‘rare misstep’ (Credit: ITV)

Jane Moore calls out Prince William

After William shared a video alongside daughter Princess Charlotte to wish the Lionesses good luck, Jane wrote: “But why the hell didn’t William hop on a flight with his young daughter and go in person to the game?”

She went on to say that the royals cheering the squad on in Australia “would have been a fantastic PR boost” for his popularity.

Jane added: “His absence was a rare misstep by our future King. After all, what’s the point of the monarchy if they don’t turn up for such an important event on the world stage?”

William, who is the president of the Football Association, has come under fire in recent days for not flying to Australia to support the Lionesses as they took on Spain on Sunday (August 20).

In the clip with Princess Charlotte, William said ahead of the match: “Lionesses, want to send you a huge good luck for tomorrow. We’re sorry we can’t be there in person but we’re so proud of everything you have achieved and the millions you have inspired here and around the world.”

He added: “So go out there tomorrow and really enjoy yourselves.” Charlotte then said: “Good luck Lionesses,” as she smiled and held a football.

But many fans branded his decision not to travel as “disappointing”.

William leaves fans disappointed

One social media user wrote: “I’m sorry but Prince William not going to Australia for the World Cup Final is some absolute [expletive]. He would be going if it was the men. He’s the president of the FA?!”

Another said: “Disappointing to hear Prince William, the president of the FA, won’t be attending the World Cup final on Sunday! These girls have worked so hard to change minds and do more for women’s football. He should really be there in support.”

Someone else added: “Should’ve gone. Can’t believe for a second you would have missed a men’s World Cup final if England had been in it.”

The Prince of Wales has been criticised for failing to attend the Women’s World Cup final (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Others rushed to his defence, as one said: “There would have been just as much anger, if not more, had they attended.” Another wrote: “Everyone would be all over him for flying halfway across the world for a couple hours – sometimes he can’t win.”

England lost to Spain, who won 1-0.

Following the game, William said: “Although it’s the result none of us wanted, Lionesses you have done yourselves and this nation proud. Your spirit and drive have inspired so many people and paved the way for generations to come.” He added: “Thank you for the footballing memories. Congratulations to Spain.”

It’s believed that the cost of the trip and carbon footprint were reasons he didn’t attend.

