Jane Moore shows off results from eye surgery: ‘I just didn’t want to look tired’

Loose Women star Jane Moore showed off the results of her recent eye surgery today (July 6).

The 61 year old underwent a cosmetic procedure last week to remove loose skin from her eyelids.

Jane debuted her new look on Loose Women today (Credit: ITV)

Jane Moore eye surgery

Fellow panellist Kaye Adams was quick to spill the beans on today’s show greeting Jane with: “Jane at the end of the table. You’re looking rather different today, are you giving me the eye?”

“Well, it’s funny, you know,” Jane replied, “Probably nobody would notice. So I have had my eyes done.”

Her news was met with oohs and ahhs from the studio audience.

She went on: “So back in the day, I used to have eyelids when I was younger and then as I got older, you see the top picture they’ve become more and more hooded.”

Jane shared a before and after picture to show the difference the surgery has made to her eyes.

Jane Moore shared the results of her recent eye surgery (Credit: ITV)

“It’s called a blepharoplasty,” Jane explained, “They take just take the loose skin and it’s done in 45 minutes.”

The speediness meant that Jane was able to have the operation last Wednesday without having to take time off work.

She also shared that she’d had the surgery for cosmetic rather than medical reasons: “You can get it done on the NHS if the skin is so bad it affects your vision. Obviously, mine was just you know, vanity I suppose. I just didn’t want to look tired.”

Viewers react to Jane’s new eyes

Several Loose Women viewers took to social media to compliment Jane on her new look.

“Just saw you on Loose Women, eyes look great!” Commented one Instagrammer.

Someone else was even inspired to follow in her footsteps. “Where did you have them done I’ve been thinking about it for years?” They asked.

