Denise Welch clashes with Jane Moore in heated Harry and Meghan debate: ‘I don’t trust many of your colleagues’

Loose Women stars Denise Welch and Jane Moore clashed on the show today (Thursday June 8) during a heated debate.

Harry and Meghan were on the agenda for the ITV lunchtime show as panellists discussed his recent appearance in court.

The Duke of Sussex testified in the High Court this week concerning phone hacking claims as part of a case against Mirror Group Newspapers.

Denise Welch: ‘Everyone was at it’ (Credit: Loose Women YouTube)

Denise Welch and Jane Moore on Loose Women today

As the panellists discussed the topic, Denise reflected on her own experiences with journalists, alleging hacking was previously widespread.

“All editors were responsible for this,” she claimed.

Denise continued: “I can’t prove [it was practiced by] all editors. But to have a successful newspaper, everyone was at it.”

However, Jane Moore – a columnist for The Sun – suggested Harry was taking swings in a fight that is long over.

Jane Moore: ‘A battle that has already been won’ (Credit: Loose Women YouTube)

Jane responds to Denise

“We know that certain journalists hacked phones, they’ve been to prison for it,” Jane established.

She went on: “I feel that it’s not like that now. I feel that Harry’s case is fighting a battle that has already been won.”

However, Denise did not sound like she was convinced media coverage of Harry and Meghan is balanced.

“But Jane,” she interjected. “You wake up every single day and see what they are saying. They might not be hacking his phone, but they are absolutely crucifying him and his wife on a daily basis. The hatred is off the scale.”

Denise also indicated she felt a majority of people would agree phone hacking had been rife. She added: “To me, even if he doesn’t prove it, I don’t think there is one person who actually believes that it didn’t happen on an industrial scale.”

Viewers were divided by the discussion on Loose Women today (Credit: Loose Women YouTube)

Jane, though, maintained the case requires Harry’s case to proven. “A court is not a place to vent,” she noted. “Hold a press conference by all means.”

But Denise fired back: “Jane, do you believe that Prince Harry was not hacked on an industrial scale?”

Jane responded by saying she didn’t know – and Denise made it clear she doesn’t have much confidence in those involved in the media:

Denise said: “And that is a journalist’s viewpoint, and one of my best friends. I trust you implicitly, but I don’t trust many of your colleagues.”

How Loose Women fans reacted

Viewers were divided by the discussion – but picked up on tension between Denise and Jane.

One Twitter user claimed: “Oooo Denise and Jane falling out on TV.”

“Denise vs Jane, ding ding #LooseWomen,” tweeted another, mimicking the bell that sounds at the start of a round of boxing.

