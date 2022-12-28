Prince William’s hilarious confession about Christmas gift which ‘didn’t go well’ with Kate

William, Prince of Wales once made a hilarious admission about a Christmas gift that “didn’t go well” with his wife, Kate Middleton.

The 40-year-old has since confessed that Kate, 40, has never let him forget about it either.

William didn't do well with his Christmas gift for Kate one year

William, Prince of Wales makes hilarious admission

Prince William once confessed to giving Kate a Christmas gift that “didn’t go well”.

The future king spoke about the “awful” present he got Kate during an appearance on the Peter Crouch podcast back in 2020.

He revealed that the present left his wife of 11 years “baffled”.

In a chat about presents, Peter Crouch admitted to buying his wife a raincoat three years in a row.

“I did get my wife a pair of binoculars once – she’s never let me forget that,” William confessed.

Kate hasn't let William forget about his bizarre gift

William, Prince of Wales talks bizarre present for Kate

The Prince of Wales then continued, revealing when the bizarre gift was given to his wife.

“That was early on in the courtship that was – I think that sealed the deal,” he joked.

“It didn’t go well,” he continued.

“Honestly, I have no idea why I bought her a pair of binoculars.”

“It seemed like a good idea at the time,” he added.

George has been showing his caring side with Louis

George mirroring dad’s ‘caring mode’

In other Prince William-related news, the future King’s eldest son has seemingly mirrored the “caring mode” he showed towards Prince Harry when he was younger.

George showcased this new quality during the family’s walkabout on Christmas Day.

Body language expert, Judi James, told The Mirror: “George has gone from being the rather shy-looking boy holding his father’s hand to the older brother keeping an eye on the four-year-old Louis.

She then pointed out that George used similar caring techniques when he was younger, looking after Harry.

“After the footage of a young William and Harry growing up together that was shown in Harry’s Netflix show, it looked like a poignant mirror-image of how their sibling relationship shaped up before they grew up and fell apart,” she said.

George being raised 'in different way to Prince of Wales' as he's prepared for throne'

