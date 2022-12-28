William and Kate ‘raising George in different way to Prince of Wales as they prepare him for throne’

William and Kate are reportedly raising Prince George in a “different way” to how the Prince of Wales was brought up.

The royal couple wouldn’t allow their children to appear in public, if they had a “choice”, a royal expert has claimed.

The Waleses want to raise their kids differently (Credit: YouTube)

William and Kate raising George in a ‘different way’

If the Prince and Princess of Wales had a choice, they wouldn’t let their children appear in public, according to a royal expert.

Their three children, George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, are all in the public eye due to their royal status.

However, according to Duncan Larcombe, the couple want to raise them on the “Middleton model”.

He also claims that they’re cautious about putting pressure on George, who will be king one day.

“William and Kate wouldn’t let George, Charlotte or Louis appear in public if they had the choice – but they don’t,” Duncan told OK! magazine.

The royal couple don’t want to put too much pressure on George (Credit: CoverImages.com)

William and Kate wouldn’t let kids appear in public if they had choice

The royal expert then continued, explaining why it’s important that George is well-received in public from a young age.

“Because if the public doesn’t fall in love with Prince George as a little boy, then he’s going to be playing catch up for the rest of his life. By the time the Queen came to the throne, the nation had fallen in love with Princess Elizabeth because they felt her pain,” he said.

Duncan then explained that the public loved and supported the late Queen because of what happened to her father.

The royal expert then explained that William experienced similar when he was younger. However, he and Kate are raising George differently.

The royal children are being ‘drip fed’ into the public domain (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince George being ‘drip fed’ into public domain

Duncan then went on to say that Kate and William are raising the kids differently by following the Middleton model.

The royal expert explained that this is three children being raised by affluent yet hard-working parents in a loving household.

He said: “Although there are some similarities, George is being raised in a very different way to Prince William. William has based his children’s upbringing on the Middleton model – three children, affluent, but hard-working parents and lots of love in the house.”

Meanwhile, royal expert Katie Nicholl also added that William and Kate are “preparing” George to take the throne one day.

This is because “the world will be a very different place”.

