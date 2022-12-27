Prince Louis’ adorable gesture to little girl during Sandringham walkabout melts hearts

Prince Louis has Royal fans singing his praises after an adorable moment took place at the weekend.

It’s a Royal Family tradition that every Christmas Day they enjoy a stroll around the Sandringham estate, based in Norfolk.

Despite this year being the first one without Queen Elizabeth II, many Royals still partook in the service.

As always, avid supporters of the monarchy turned up to greet the family.

Princess William and Kate were joined by children Charlotte, George and Louis for 2022’s Christmas walk at Sandringham (Credit: Splash News)

The surge of fans meant a beautiful moment starring Prince Louis could occur. The heart-warming incident even involved his doting mother Kate Middleton.

Enchanting moment between Prince Louis and Kate Middleton

While walking around the crowds to meet those who had turned up to the estate, Princess Kate began talking to a little girl.

Apparently, the Princess of Wales was telling her about a wonderful illustration of Paddington bear she’d received. It’s alleged Kate then expressed her desire to show the girl the picture.

A video posted to Twitter shows Prince Louis, four, reaching his hand out for Major Tommy Johnson to give him the picture.

Prince Louis asked for a cute Paddington picture so he could hand it to mother Kate (Credit: Splash News)

Major Tommy Johnson serves as the King’s equerry. In other words, it’s his job to schedule in all of the newly appointed monarch’s engagements.

He gave the young prince the image. Louis then handed it to a thankful Kate.

The user who posted the video could barely conceal their adulation at the events on screen.

They wrote: “Aww, Prince Louis asked Major Johnny for the Paddington bear drawing that someone in the public gave them so that Catherine could show it to the little girl she was talking to.”

Paddington is now often associated with the Royals because of a short film this year which featured the late Queen Elizabeth. In honour of her Platinum Jubilee, in the video, she sat with the fictional bear and claimed she kept sandwiches inside her handbag.

Queen Elizabeth II shows Paddington he’s not the only one who keeps sandwiches on hand for “emergencies” in a cute Platinum Jubilee video (Credit: YouTube)

Royal fans gush over Louis footage

The video of Prince Louis ignited a whirlwind of melted hearts on Twitter.

“What a sweet, thoughtful little man,” one user mused.

A second said: “He seems like a sweet little boy. It’s fun to see more of him and see his personality.”

A third viewer gushed: “What a cutie he is.”

And a fourth wrote: “The sweet Prince Louis has stolen my heart.”

