Prince George ‘comforts’ Prince Louis at Sandringham as fans gush

Prince George was seen apparently ‘comforting’ his younger brother Prince Louis on Christmas Day this year.

The pair were walking around the Sandringham estate with sister Charlotte and parents William and Kate.

It’s an annual tradition for Royal family members to have a walkabout on the Norfolk-located grounds.

This year, despite it being the first Christmas without Queen Elizabeth II, was no different.

Kate Middleton looked as radiant as ever in her Alexander McQueen coat on Christmas Day 2022 (Credit: Splash News)

Camilla the Queen Consort looked phenomenal in a dark-blue coat and headpiece. Similarly, Princess Kate stunned in an Alexander McQueen coat and feathered fedora hat.

But for many Royal lovers, it was the interaction between Kate’s two sons that stole the show.

Sweet moment between Prince George and Louis

A video circulating on Twitter appears to show Prince William strolling around with sons George, nine and Louis, four.

In the footage, George turns around to address Louis, who seems a little deflated. Then, in a fraternal display of affection, he softly pulls the adorable toddler towards him.

It looks as though he says something to Louis, but it isn’t known what.

Prince Louis joined his siblings for the annual Christmas Sandringham walkabout (Credit: Splash News)

The user who posted the video and gushed: “It’s a big brother thing. Prince George talking to Prince Louis.

“He and Princess Charlotte kept an eye on their younger brother but, as we have seen, they had nothing to worry about.”

Perhaps William asked George to give Louis some solace. In the video, he points towards Louis and says something to a receptive George. It’s after this moment George reels Louis towards him.

Whether George pulled Louis closer on his own accord or because of parental guidance, it’s still a sweet moment. Moreover, it shows that the young prince has a tendency to listen to what his father tells him.

It seems like Prince George might have comforted Louis as per Prince William’s instruction (Credit: Splash News)

Fans react to cute Royal video

Countless Royalists expressed their adulation for the footage posted to Twitter. For many, it was cuteness overload.

“I love seeing this beautiful family,” one user wrote. “They are navigating life much the same as any young family. God save the King.”

A second tweeted: “George is a real sweetheart.”

A third opined: “They are so cute.”

And a fourth user remarked: “That is a big brotherly bond right there!”

