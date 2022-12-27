Prince George of Wales and Mia Tindall joined the royal family for the Sandringham walkabout on Christmas Day and a moment between them has left fans amused.

George, nine, joined his parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and his two younger siblings – Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, – for a church service.

The King lead the royals to the service at the St. Mary Magdalene Church before greeting members of the public outside.

WATCH! Cute little moment during a walkabout at Sandringham yesterday. Mia Tindall cheekily poked Prince George but got no response. I love her shrug afterwards.♥ © YouTube: Callan Taverner pic.twitter.com/8ogeDFSYQu — (@camillaregbrit) December 26, 2022

Prince George of Wales

Prince George, along with his siblings and parents, spoke with gatherers in Sandringham.

Mia, who is the eldest child of Mike and Zara Tindall, also joined the walkabout.

However, one sweet moment saw her try to catch her cousin’s attention.

The moment was caught on camera by someone in the crowd and shared to Callan Taverner’s YouTube channel.

Prince George joined his parents and siblings for the church service on Christmas Day (Credit: SplashNews.com)

One royal fan shared it on Twitter alongside the caption: “Cute little moment during a walkabout at Sandringham yesterday.

“Mia Tindall cheekily poked Prince George but got no response. I love her shrug afterwards.”

In the footage, Mia, eight, is seen walking past George before poking him.

However, it seems George was focused on speaking with members of the public and might not have felt his cousin’s poke.

Prince Louis made his debut at the Sandringham walkabout on Christmas Day (Credit: YouTube/Sky News)

What did fans say?

Mia is then seen shrugging after realising George hadn’t noticed.

Royal fans loved the sweet moment between the cousins as one said: “He is well trained. people first before games,” followed by an amused face emoji.

Another replied: “Mia is the type of cousin you always want to have, the fun one, the one that makes everyone laugh, I got one like that.”

A third wrote: “Same vibes as Zara & Wills,” followed by a laughing face emoji.

Others noticed George turn his head towards sister Charlotte, who was stood beside him.

Prince George attended a Christmas Day church service with his family (Credit: YouTube/Sky News)

Many suggested that George may have thought it was Charlotte who poked him.

Someone else tweeted: “He thought it was Charlotte poking him…and turns to her.”

He is well trained. people first before games.

Another added: “George thought Charlotte poked him.”

Elsewhere during the walkabout, royal fans spotted a touching moment between George’s younger brother Prince Louis and Camilla, Queen Consort.

Prince Louis at Sandringham

As the royals left the church service, fans spotted a cute moment between Camilla and little Louis.

The Queen Consort was seen talking with the youngster as he looked up at her and smiled.

One fan gushed: “Such a sweet moment!! They clearly have a lovely and close relationship.”

