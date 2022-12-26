Kate offers fans sweet glimpse into Christmas with George, Charlotte and Louis during Sandringham walkabout

Kate, Princess of Wales, has offered a glimpse into Christmas morning with her three children.

Kate, husband Prince William and all three of their children attended a church service in Sandringham on Christmas Day.

After the service, the royals did a walkabout to greet members of the public who had gathered outside the church.

Kate and William attended church with their three children (Credit: YouTube/Royal Family Channel)

Princess Kate offers glimpse into Christmas morning

During the walkabout, Kate spoke with royal fans about their morning.

Accepting some flowers from a little girl called India, Kate was asked about her morning.

She asked the little girl: “Have you had a nice morning? Has Father Christmas been?”

The little girl replied: “Yes, have you?”

What else did the Princess of Wales say?

Kate said: “I’ve had a lovely morning. Quite an early start this morning.”

Someone else in the crowd asked: “Did the children get lots of nice things?”

Kate said: “They got lots of lovely things, thank you very much.”

Meanwhile, during the walkabout, Prince William also spoke about Christmas morning.

Hilary March, 71, from Suffolk reportedly told press: “I asked William if Father Christmas had been for the children and he smiled back and said, ‘They’ve had enough presents.'”

Princess Kate and Prince William greeted the crowds with their children on Christmas Day (Credit: YouTube/Sky News)

Royal fans were delighted to see Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis out for the church service and walkabout.

This was Louis’ royal Christmas outing debut.

Louis, four, looked adorable in a navy, double-breasted coat with burgundy shorts, navy socks and shoes.

Meanwhile, Charlotte, seven, looked cute in a burgundy coat, tights and shoes.

George, nine, matched his dad as he sported a suit.

The King led members of the royal family to church on Christmas Day (Credit: YouTube/Sky News)

While watching the royals out, many spotted a sweet interaction between Louis and the Queen Consort Camilla.

As the royals left the church service, Camilla was seen walking alongside Prince Louis.

They appeared to be talking before Louis looked up at her and smiled.

Fans loved the moment and to see a glimpse of their bond as one gushed on Twitter: “I love the beautiful moment. All I see is the bond of a family bound by love.”

Another added: “Such a sweet moment!! They clearly have a lovely and close relationship.”

Someone else said: “I loved watching this. I thought it was really sweet.”

The King’s Christmas speech 2022

Yesterday marked a big moment in royal history as King Charles III made his first speech as monarch following the Queen’s death.

Many Brits tuned in at 3pm to watch the King’s speech to the nation.

In it, he paid tribute to his beloved late mother as well as address the ongoing cost of living crisis Brits are enduring at the moment.

