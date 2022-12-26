Prince Louis’ Christmas church outfit causes stir as fans complain

Prince Louis joined the royal family for a church service in Sandringham on Christmas Day, much to the delight of fans.

Louis, four, attended the service alongside his parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The youngster looked adorable in a double-breasted, navy jacket which featured a faux fur collar.

Prince Louis wore an adorable coat and burgundy shorts for Christmas Day (Credit: Photo by Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

Prince Louis at Sandringham church service

Louis was also wearing navy socks and shoes.

Underneath his jacket, he was wearing a pair of burgundy shorts and what looked like a navy sweater.

However, some royal watchers didn’t approve of his shorts especially in December.

One person said on Twitter: “Why is Prince Louis dressed in shorts in December? Way to modernise the monarchy. Not!”

The Royal Family attended a church service yesterday (Credit: YouTube/Royal Family Channel)

What did royal fans say about Prince Louis’ shorts?

Another complained: “Prince Louis looks adorable except for the shorts.

“Absolutely ridiculous to use such an outdated and classist style convention on a freezing day. People are sitting with blankets.”

Someone else said: “I don’t know why Prince Louis had to wear those silly daft short trousers for church at Sandringham on Christmas Day.

“I know it’s a tradition in the royal family for little boys to wear short trousers.”

However, one person insisted: “It wasn’t even cold today. I’ve seen kids outside without coats.”

Prince Louis joined his parents and siblings for the Christmas Day service (Credit: YouTube/Royal Family Channel)

Another added: “The Prince and Princess of Wales with Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte. Little Louis in shorts as he hasn’t graduated to long trousers yet.”

Someone else suggested: “It is a kind of tradition that boys in the royal family wear short pants until the age of 7 or 8? At least that’s what I think.”

Prince George, nine, was wearing a suit just like his dad Prince William.

Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte, seven, was wearing a burgundy red coat, tights and shoes.

Royal Family at Sandringham

The Waleses joined the King and the Queen Consort for the Christmas Day service yesterday.

Other royals who attended were Princess Beatrice, Zara and Mike Tindall with their daughers Mia and Lena, and Princess Eugenie.

Prince Andrew also attended the service despite stepping back from royal life.

However, one royal noticeably missing from the service was Princess Anne.

Reports claim she’s suffering from a cold.

I don’t know why Prince Louis had to wear those silly daft short trousers for church at Sandringham on Christmas Day.

This year marked the royal family’s first Christmas without the Queen following her death in September.

Her Majesty passed away at Balmoral on September 8 at the age of 96.

Read more: Camilla’s sweet moment with Prince Louis during church appearance melts royal fans’ hearts

What did you think of Prince Louis’ outfit for his Christmas Day appearance? You can head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.