‘Real reason’ Princess Anne didn’t join royals at church service following concerns from fans

Princess Anne didn’t join the royals at Sandringham on Christmas Day, sparking some concern from fans.

The King stepped out with members of the royal family to attend a church service at the St. Mary Magdalene Church.

However, the Princess Royal, 72, wasn’t there and it wasn’t long before royal fans spotted her missing.

Princess Anne didn’t attend the church service with the royal family on Christmas Day (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Princess Anne at Sandringham

It isn’t known why Princess Anne wasn’t at the service in Sandringham.

However, Hello! magazine claims she missed the annual event due to a cold.

Some royal fans expressed concerns for Anne on social media after noticing her missing.

One person said on Twitter: “Unusual for Princess Anne to not be at Sandringham church service hope she’s ok?”

Princess Anne is reportedly suffering from a cold and couldn’t attend the church service (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did fans react?

Another wrote: “I didn’t see Princess Anne. Is she ok?”

Meanwhile, someone else added: “No Princess Anne again, I hope she is ok.”

ED! has contacted reps for Buckingham Palace for comment.

Unusual for Princess Anne to not be at Sandringham church service hope she’s ok?

Princess Anne’s children, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips, were in attendance.

Zara attended with her husband Mike Tindall and their daughters Mia, eight, and Lena, four.

Royal fans loved seeing Lena make her debut at the church walkabout.

The King attended the service with members of the family (Credit: YouTube/Royal Family Channel)

One person said: “The Tindalls!! Mike, Zara, Mia, and Lena all came out. Baby Lucas still isn’t old enough yet.”

Another wrote: “Love the Tindalls!”

A third tweeted: “I love Lena so much! She seems to be a extremely funny little girl.”

Elsewhere, the King delivered his first Christmas speech as monarch on Christmas Day.

In it, he paid tribute to his late mother the Queen following her death in September.

King Charles delivered his first Christmas speech as monarch yesterday (Credit: YouTube/Royal Family Channel)

The King’s Christmas speech: What did he say?

He said: “I am standing here in this exquisite Chapel of St George at Windsor Castle, so close to where my beloved mother, the late Queen, is laid to rest with my dear father.

“I am reminded of the deeply touching letters, cards and messages which so many of you have sent my wife and myself and I cannot thank you enough for the love and sympathy you have shown our whole family.”

During the speech, the King also spoke about the ongoing cost of living crisis as he called it a time of “great anxiety and hardship”.

He concluded his speech: “With all my heart, I wish each of you a Christmas of peace, happiness and everlasting light.”

