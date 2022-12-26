Camilla’s sweet moment with Prince Louis during church appearance melts royal fans’ hearts

Queen Consort Camilla shared a sweet moment with Prince Louis during the royal family’s church appearance on Christmas Day.

The King stepped out with members of the royal family to attend the annual church service in Sandringham.

Prince Louis, four, made his debut as he joined his parents, Prince William and Kate, and his older siblings – Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, seven.

Camilla, Queen Consort at church with Prince Louis

As the royals left the church service, fans spotted a cute moment between Camilla and little Louis.

The Queen Consort was seen talking with the youngster as he looked up at her and smiled.

One royal fan shared the moment on Twitter, alongside the caption: “Sweet moment of Her Majesty the Queen with Prince Louis of Wales as they left the Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene’s Church, Sandringham.

“Her Majesty also constantly checking on her step-grandchildren as she walked away.”

The Queen Consort was seen speaking with Louis after the church service (Credit: YouTube/Royal Family Channel)

Fans gushed over Camilla and Louis as one said: “I loved watching this. I thought it was really sweet.”

Another wrote: “That grin is so fantastic.”

Meanwhile, someone else tweeted: “Such a sweet moment!! They clearly have a lovely and close relationship.”

A fourth added: “I love the beautiful moment. All I see is the bond of a family bound by love.”

Others gushed over Louis’ little outfit.

Prince Louis was seen looking up at Camilla and smiling (Credit: YouTube/Royal Family Channel)

Prince Louis outfit for Christmas Day

He wore a double-breasted navy jacket which featured a faux fur collar.

Louis was also wearing matching navy socks and shoes.

Underneath the coat, Louis was wearing a navy jumper and burgundy shorts.

On Twitter, one fan said: “Prince Louis looks so adorable this morning.”

Another spotted that Louis’ red shorts matched the coat Charlotte was wearing.

The Royal Family attended church on Christmas Day (Credit: YouTube/Royal Family Channel)

They said: “Prince Louis’ shorts matching Princess Charlotte’s coat. Love this.”

Elsewhere, fans gushed over a moment which saw Louis run to sister Charlotte to give her flowers.

In the footage, shared by walesroyalnews on Instagram, Louis is seen running over to Charlotte before giving her a small bunch of flowers.

One fan wrote on Twitter: “Here’s a video of Prince Louis running to give the flowers to Princess Charlotte.”

One person gushed: “He really is a sweetheart.”

Another added: “Adorable. And Charlotte looks so pleased to get them too.”

