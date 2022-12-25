The latest royal family news suggests Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be enjoying quite a spectacular Christmas Day today.

For the first time since 2019, King Charles and his family will come together to celebrate the festive season at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

It will sadly mark the family’s first Christmas without the Queen, who died earlier this year.

However, despite a huge hole in their celebrations, the children of the Prince and Princess of Wales will certainly enjoy a special day.

Prince William and Kate Middleton with their eldest children attending Together At Christmas (Credit: Splashnews)

Royal family news: How will Louis, George and Charlotte spend Christmas?

On Christmas morning, the royal family are due to walk together to attend a service at St Mary Magdalene church.

Prince Louis hasn’t yet attended due to his young age. However, that is thought to be potentially changing this year.

A final decision on whether the young prince will attend alongside his parents won’t be made until today.

His older brother and sister, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, first attended the Christmas Day church service in 2019 when they were aged six and four.

Buckingham Palace announced the family’s plans in a press release earlier this month.

A rep said: “Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort accompanied by Members of the Royal Family will attend the Morning Service on Christmas Day at Sandringham Church on Sunday 25th December 2022.”

‘Younger generation’ to ‘do their own thing’?

However, William and Kate are believed to only be “dropping in” for Christmas celebrations with their children.

Royal correspondent Jennie Bond has claimed that the young family will be spending much of the celebrations on their own.

I think the two or three-day celebrations of the past may, indeed, be a thing of the past.

“The younger generation might want to do their own thing for at least part of the time. So they may just have Christmas lunch [at Sandringham],” she told OK!.

“I think the King’s Christmas plans might be up in the air a bit. I think the two or three-day celebrations of the past may, indeed, be a thing of the past.

She continued: “While I imagine there will be a gathering at Sandringham, whether it will be quite as extended as it used to be with the Queen, and with quite as many people, I’m not sure.

“Without the linchpin of the Queen holding together an often fractured family, they may suddenly decide to do their own thing.”

Prince Louis could join his siblings on the family’s traditional walk this year (Credit: Splashnews)

What else are the royals doing this year?

Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales hosted her Together At Christmas: A Royal Christmas Carol Service again, following its success last year.

It was held at Westminster Abbey on December 15 and aired on ITV on Christmas Eve.

Last month it was reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be joining the royal family’s Christmas celebrations.

A source close to the King claimed earlier this month: “They are unlikely to attend.”

Royal family news: Exciting Christmas lead up for the Waleses’ kids

In the run up to Christmas, it was reported that George, Charlotte and Louis had a whale of a time.

Before breaking up from school, the trio all performed in a variety of Christmas events.

According to the Lambrook website, there were nativities, a carol concert and even singing competitions.

Next stop The Voice Kids, eh!

