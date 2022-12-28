Touching way Prince George ‘mirrors William’s caring mode towards Harry’ with brother Louis

Prince George has taken on a protective big brother mode towards his youngest sibling Prince Louis, according to a body language expert.

The royal siblings appeared at church together on Christmas Day in Sandringham and George looked ‘protective’ of his little brother.

Judi James told the Mirror: “George has gone from being the rather shy-looking boy holding his father’s hand to the older brother keeping an eye on the four-year-old Louis.”

The expert said George used “touch, chat and bending rituals to signal he is now in the role of protector”.

George was seen appearing to comfort Louis at church (Credit: YouTube/Royal Family Channel)

Prince George ‘copies William’s brotherly mode’ with Prince Louis

And it seems that nine-year-old Prince George might be learning his techniques from his own father.

When Prince William reached out to touch his eldest son on the back during the festive visit, George did the same thing with four-year-old Louis.

Body language pro Judi pointed out that William used similar techniques when he was a little boy looking after his brother Harry.

She said: “After the footage of a young William and Harry growing up together that was shown in Harry’s Netflix show, it looked like a poignant mirror-image of how their sibling relationship shaped up before they grew up and fell apart.”

She added that William was shown “in caring mode for Harry back then, just as George is now with Louis”.

Many royal fans have praised the Prince and Princess of Wales for remaining dignified in the wake of Harry and Megan’s bombshell Netflix documentary.

However many felt Harry and his wife Meghan were missing from the Christmas Day walk around Norfolk.

One fan commented on Instagram: “Meghan and Harry are part of the family.”

Prince William patted George on the back during their Christmas church visit in Sandringham (Credit: YouTube/Sky News)

History repeating

While the alleged rift between William and Harry continues, Prince Louis appears to have inherited his Uncle Harry’s cheeky streak.

The young royal made sure all eyes were on him during the family’s annual church visit with his cheerful nature.

He even comforted Queen Camilla when she appeared nervous.

He moved away from his parents and going to chat with her.

