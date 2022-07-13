Prince William and Duchess Kate are said to have headed off on their summer holiday with kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Footage unearthed earlier today (July 13) appeared to show William, Kate and the family boarding a private helicopter as they jetted off for the summer.

Their dog was also spotted going with them.

It comes just days after Prince George and Princess Charlotte are said to have waved farewell to their school, Thomas’ Battersea.

It’s been reported that the family are moving to Windsor. As a result, all three kids are enrolling in a new school in September.

It’s thought that Kate, William and the children will spend the summer in Norfolk (Credit: Splash News)

Summer downtime for William, Kate and their kids

In the meantime, though, it’s time for some downtime. And the family are expected to spend the summer in Norfolk.

Read more: William and Kate share sweet thank you note from Princess Charlotte

Royal expert Katie Nicholl claims the couple will spend the summer months at Anmer Hall, on the Queen’s Sandringham Estate.

Their summer on the coast will provide a sense of normality.

And the things she suggests they have planned for the period sound pretty idyllic.

“I expect that we’ll see them spending time at Norfolk because that’s what they do every year. They’ve always enjoyed their ‘bucket and spade’ days on the beach together and are partial to a sailing trip,” she told OK!.

George, Charlotte and Louis have a fun-packed summer in store, it’s been reported (Credit: Splash News)

Picnics and sailing the order of the day

Katie added that after teaching their kids how to sail, she imagines they’ll spend the summer “practising”.

Read more: Who is Wendy Crozier in Coronation Street? What happened between her and Ken Barlow?

She added: “The children can run freely in the huge wide open spaces and they can enjoy picnics with the various friends the Cambridge’s have down there.

“So, I think even though their brand-new life in Windsor is about to begin, their summer on the coast will provide a sense of normality,” she added.

Heading further afield?

Of course, there’s also a chance that the family of five will head up to Scotland to visit the Queen. Of course she usually spends her summer break in Balmoral.

And it’s rumoured that having not been abroad much in recent years, the family could jet off on a sun-soaked break in Mustique.

So what do you think? Tell us your thoughts on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.