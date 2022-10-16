Prince William and Princess Kate have been open about their parenting style while raising their three children.

William and Kate, both 40, have previously revealed that they use a “chat sofa” instead of a “naughty step” and they “never shout” at their children.

However, they are firm with their children – and if rules are broken, there are consequences.

The royal parents have a rule that they ‘never shout’ at their children (Credit: Splashnews.com)

William and Kate: Royal parenting tips

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been very open about their journey since becoming parents.

They share three children together – Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four5.

Shouting is absolutely ‘off limits’ for the children, and any hint of shouting at each other is dealt with by removal.

A source close to the couple claimed to Fabulous in 2020: “There’s no naughty step, but there is a ‘chat sofa’. The naughty child is taken away from the scene of the row or disruption and talked to calmly by either Kate or William. Things are explained and consequences outlined, and they never shout at them.

“Shouting is absolutely ‘off limits’ for the children, and any hint of shouting at each other is dealt with by removal.”

The royal children are never shouted at and are not allowed to shout at each other either (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Princess Kate’s no pushover

Kate is also apparently the stricter of the two, with William being more of the fun, laid-back parent, an insider revealed.

The insider also alleged: “It is a military operation, but you would never guess it because they work ferociously hard on their children’s upbringing and making it seem relaxed and happy for the three of them. They are very good at listening to the children but being firm.”

William previously admitted to Chef Charlie Farrelly, from the Scottish charity Peek Project, that dinner time is the trickiest part of parenting.

He said that the success of the meal “depends on what’s on the table”.

The Prince continued, saying: “If parents put something on that children love, dinner time goes on very well.

“But if you put something on the table they don’t want, that’s another ball game.”

Prince William has apparently adopted his mother’s parenting style (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Prince William adopted parenting style from Diana

According to Princess Diana’s former chef, Prince William has picked up a parenting style similar to his late mother’s.

Former royal chef Darren McGrady has said William and Kate allow their children “to be children”.

McGrady told Coffee Friend: “One of the things with William I have noticed is that, like Diana, he and his family love to cook.

“They love to be together and do things together. They also, like the Princess, allow their children to be children.

“You see them eating cookies. You see them even making cookies.”

The former chef added: “The Princess always wanted the boys to be more ‘normal’ by letting them experience things as Royal children and then just ordinary children.

“You definitely see that with William and Kate now.”

