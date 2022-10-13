Royal fans spot King Charles’ touching photo of Harry and Meghan as he greets PM

King Charles III appears to still hold Prince Harry and Meghan Markle close to his heart.

The monarch returned to London this week after spending time in Scotland with Camilla, Queen Consort.

He took some time away from the limelight following the state funeral and committal service for Queen Elizabeth II.

On his return to London, Charles met with Prime Minister Liz Truss.

In a video shared on Twitter, the PM is seen doing a curtsy before shaking hands with King Charles.

The clip also shows a few photographs that are displayed in the room where they’re meeting.

Fans spotted that King Charles III has a picture of Meghan and Harry on display (Credit: Splashnews)

King Charles III treasures picture of Harry and Meghan

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot that one image is a portrait from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding in 2018.

The snap was taken at Windsor Castle following their wedding ceremony at St. George’s Chapel. It shows Prince Harry and Meghan surrounded by members of their young bridal party.

Queen Elizabeth II sat comfortably with the bride and groom next to Prince Philip, with Charles and Camilla standing behind the late monarchs.

Beside Meghan is her mother, Doria Ragland, while Kate Middleton sits with Princess Charlotte on her lap and Prince William.

NEW: The King held his first weekly audience with the Prime Minister @trussliz at Buckingham Palace this evening pic.twitter.com/1nmTBAzlLJ — Lizzie Robinson (@LizzieITV) October 12, 2022

One royal fan said on Twitter: “Now if the King was anti #MeghanMarkle he would not have a pic of them anywhere in the Palace.”

Another wrote: “Let’s hope this is an olive branch & let’s hope they accept it.”

A third added: “Love this.”

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace confirmed this week that the King’s coronation will take place on Saturday, May 6 2023 at Westminster Abbey.

That date in 2023 will also see Prince Harry’s son Archie celebrate his fourth birthday.

The Palace said in a statement that the occasion will retain historical elements.

It read: “The coronation ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey, London and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

“The ceremony will see His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside the Queen Consort.

“The coronation will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.

“Further details will be announced in due course.”

Harry and Meghan have had a strained relationship with the royals (Credit: Splashnews)

What will Charles III’s coronation look like next year?

While little is known about the coronation currently, it’s thought that Charles will be keeping an eye on the budget.

One royal source told the Mirror Charles is “very aware” Brits are currently facing a cost of living crisis. As a result, his coronation will reflect this.

The insider explained: “He has already spoken of his wish to continue his mother’s legacy. This includes continuing to recognise what the people are experiencing day by day.

“The King has long been an advocate of a streamlined or slimmed-down monarchy and this project could certainly be said to fit with his vision.”

