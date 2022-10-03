King Charles’ touching remark about late Queen as he and Camilla make first official trip since royal mourning

King Charles today (Monday, October 3) made a touching remark about the late Queen in a visit in Scotland.

His heartwarming comment came during his first official trip since the royal mourning period came to an end.

Crowds lined the streets to see Charles in Dunfermline (Credit: The Royal Family Channel / YouTube)

King Charles today

Today saw King Charles and the Queen Consort, Camilla, make their first official trip together since the royal mourning period ended.

The royal couple were in Dunfermline, Scotland today. The royal couple retired to Scotland on the day after the Queen’s funeral to grieve in private.

Today, they were there to formally confer city status at Dunfermline city chambers.

Dunfermline was one of eight communities in the UK granted city status by the Queen back in May to mark her Platinum Jubilee.

Hundreds lined the streets to see the new King and Queen Consort on Monday.

Charles said that he and Camilla were “immensely proud” to be able to share in such a “historic” moment.

“I was delighted when, in May this year, it was announced that Dunfermline was one of the eight communities being granted city status to mark the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee,” he said.

Charles made a touching remark about the late Queen today (Credit: The Royal Family Channel / YouTube)

King Charles’ trip to Dunfermline today

The new King then went on to speak about the Queen’s love for Scotland.

“Now, of course, we gather to celebrate this great occasion but also to commemorate the life of Her late Majesty, whose deep love for Scotland was one of the foundations of her life,” he said.

The King then went on to speak about Dunfermline’s significance to both Scotland and the wider UK.

“It is the birthplace of philanthropists. It is the burial place of Kings and Queens. It has been the scene of events, both secular and sacred, which have shaped our times,” he said.

“Its stones tell the story of the people and the events which have made our country what it is today.”

Charles spoke of the Queen’s love of Scotland (Credit: The Royal Family Channel / YouTube)

Charles’ touching remark about the Queen

The new king then continued paying tribute to Dunfermline and Scotland, as well as making a touching remark about the Queen.

“It [Dunfermline] is also, of course, a community,” he said.

“And it is my hope that all those who live in, or who hail from, this very special place, will feel a real sense of pride at this latest chapter in our rich history, and that this new distinction will not merely burnish the legacy of the past but will also brighten the prospect of our future.”

He then added: “That would, I know, gladden my dear mother’s heart, as it certainly gladdens mine.

“As you celebrate your well-deserved status as Scotland’s new City, I can only offer my warmest congratulations and my heartfelt wishes for the years to come.”

