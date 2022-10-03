King Charles, Queen Consort, William and Kate given new nickname by fans after new photo is released

King Charles III, Camilla the Queen Consort, Prince William and Kate Middleton have been given a new nickname by royal enthusiasts. It comes after Buckingham Palace recently released a stunning new photograph of the group.

The Royal Family has encountered many fallouts in recent years, most notably the conflict including Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle. The pair stepped down from their senior royal duties in January 2020.

They claimed this was down to an inability to cope with their obligations. Harry and Meghan also cited a lack of familial support after Meghan and son Archie allegedly faced racial abuse.

Despite some alleged familial rifts, the new image released by Buckingham Palace suggests that ties in the family are still strong. The image has even led to fans giving the group of four a catchy new nickname.

A new photo of the group has been released by Buckingham Palace – seen here – and there’s much to point out about the image.

It shows King Charles, the Queen Consort, William and Kate as they stand together and beam at the camera. The Queen Consort appears to have her arm around Charles’ waist. Likewise, Kate seems to have her arm around William’s waist.

Queen Elizabeth II, who died last month, was the longest-reigning monarch in British history (Credit: Splash News)

King Charles, Camilla, William and Kate given nickname

Charles keeps one hand in his blazer pocket, while William brings his hands together in front of his body.

The image shows the group in all black, giving it a mournful touch.

It was taken on Sunday September 18, the eve of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. King Charles was hosting a reception for various Heads of States and overseas guests in honour of the deceased monarch.

Queen Elizabeth, who was Charles’ mother, passed away at the age of 96 in her Balmoral home in Scotland. She died on Thursday September 8, with Charles and daughter Princess Anne by her side.

Queen Elizabeth’s recently released death certificate confirms that she passed away from old age.

Royal fans give the group a new nickname

It wasn’t long until royal fans on Twitter saw the photograph and gave the group a new name to go by.

They are now calling the group the “fab four”, which is a nickname previously given to William, Kate, Meghan and Harry.

One user wrote: “This is the FAB FOUR we all care about. Resilience, duty, respect and loyalty!”

A second tweeted: “Our very own Fab Four.”

Since the Queen’s death, William and Kate have new titles (Credit: Splash News)

A third user said: “They are known as the Fab Four for a reason. Despite it being the day before the funeral, they got on with their public duties – hosting a reception for visiting Heads of State and foreign dignitaries. Her late Majesty, our Queen, wouldn’t have wanted it any other way.”

A fourth wrote: “What a beautiful picture of the Fab Four. #TheKingandQueen #PrinceandPrincessofWales.”

The latter hashtag is in reference to William and Kate’s new titles. The change occurred after the death of Queen Elizabeth.

Kate and William received the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales on September 9, after inheriting them from King Charles and the late Princess Diana.

Kate and William are not just the Prince and Princess of Wales it seems. They can now add being part of the Fab Four to their credentials.

