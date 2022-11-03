Kate and William return to duties with joint visit following ‘difficult’ family break

Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, returned to their royal duties today (Thursday, November 3) following a “difficult” family break.

The royal couple were at an engagement in Scarborough to support young people’s mental health services this morning.

So so pleased to announce £345,000 of funding from The Royal Foundation and @TwoRidingsCF, leaving a lasting legacy of support for young people’s mental health here in Scarborough. pic.twitter.com/V6VXffqPGD — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) November 3, 2022

William and Kate return to royal duties

The Royal Foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales and Two Ridings Community Foundation have combined to generate a huge pool of funding.

During their visit, the royal couple met with some local organisations before they distributed £345,000 via a grant panel.

William and Kate out today (Credit: Photo by Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

The funding will go towards boosting the provision of safe spaces, affordable outdoor and sports activities, and youth work.

“Ensuring that young people have access to a wide range of mental health support is something that The Prince and Princess of Wales feel extremely passionate about,” the CEO of The Royal Foundation said.

Kate looked stylish during the visit, wearing a beige overcoat over a beige turtleneck dress.

Prince William, meanwhile, wore a navy suit over a burgundy jumper.

Kate and William reportedly had a ‘difficult’ half term (Credit: YouTube)

‘Difficult’ half-term for Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

William and Kate’s return to their duties comes after an alleged “difficult” half-term for the royal couple.

The royal couple spent time with their children over the half-term, it has been revealed.

However, it seems it wasn’t all happy for them, as they continue to mourn for the late Queen.

Prior to half-term, royal expert Jennie Bond explained to OK! magazine why it would be a tough week for the Cambridges.

“Catherine will just try to make it as normal as possible. After their great-granny’s passing, William and Catherine will try to move things on as quickly as possible and not dwell too much on the sadness of the last couple of months,” she said.

“Even though William will undoubtedly have moments where he feels very sad, he will try to shield the children from it,” she added.

Royal fans were loving the Cambridge’s return to work (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Royal fans go wild for William and Kate

Earlier this afternoon, the Cambridges took to Twitter to post about today’s engagement.

“So so pleased to announce £345,000 of funding from The Royal Foundation and @TwoRidingsCF, leaving a lasting legacy of support for young people’s mental health here in Scarborough,” they tweeted.

Their tweet garnered much attention from other royal fans.

“Wonderful to see both of you supporting this organisation!” one royal fan tweeted.

“Amazing! The Prince and Princess of IMPACT,” another gushed.

“Amazing to see the Prince and Princess show support for mental health,” a third wrote.

“Wow!!! That is amazing!! Thank you for supporting mental health,” another said.

