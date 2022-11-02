Real reason Kate hasn’t ‘got big shoes to fill’ taking on Princess of Wales title after Diana?

Princess Kate ‘hasn’t got big shoes to fill’ as she takes on a new title, says an aide who once worked closely with the Royal Family.

After the death of Queen Elizabeth II, many royals received new positions.

Prince William and Kate ascended to the roles of Prince and Princess of Wales. They took the titles from the now King Charles III and his late ex-wife Princess Diana.

But someone who once worked closely with Charles says that Kate shouldn’t worry. He believes that she never puts “a foot wrong” and believes that Kate will bring something different to the title than Diana did.

Grant Harrold, who worked as Charles’ butler when he was the Prince of Wales, has even spoken about the family’s alleged factions.

Princess Kate new title

Speaking on behalf of OnlineCasino.ca, former Royal butler Grant Harrold talked about Kate and William. More specifically, he explained why he thinks Kate will do a great job as Princess of Wales – a role once held by the late Princess Diana.

Speaking about William and Kate, Grant said: “They’ve only been Prince and Princess of Wales for over a month and we already see them as Prince and Princess of Wales.

“I think what’s nice for her [Kate] is she hasn’t got big shoes to fill because Diana was a unique, one-off Princess of Wales who we all loved.

“Kate’s from a very different background. They’ve been dating from a very similar age, from university age, they’ve grown up together, they’ve had a family. It’s not like he was Prince of Wales then he married her. They’ve become it together so it’s different.”

Grant then praised the couple for what he sees as their immaculate presentation.

“I think they don’t put a foot wrong,” he expressed. “They never put a foot wrong, just like the Queen. I see almost a very mirrored effect between William and Kate and the Queen and Prince Philip but 80 years apart.

“Two very similar couples, very similar love, very similar dedication to duty but two very different types of Royals. One very traditional and one very modern, and that’s part of this transition.”

Charles’ former butler on the alleged royal drama

Grant Harrold also discussed the alleged royal infighting and reports that Prince Harry is at the epicentre of it. It seems he isn’t convinced by such claims of a family ‘feud’.

He spoke of seeing Kate, William, Harry and his wife Meghan Markle together after the Queen’s death and confessed it made him emotional.

“I thought that was lovely,” Grant divulged. “I said recently in an interview when people say they’re not getting on, I said, ‘How do we know they’re not patched up? We don’t know they’re not speaking, we have no idea because they’re a private family.’

“I did say, ‘Wouldn’t it be amazing if it was resolved?’ And when I saw the four of them I thought that’s not just a PR stunt, it just wouldn’t make sense.

“That was genuine, that was out of love for their grandmother. It was really nice to see that. I was really glad to see them as a family again.”

In the same interview, Grant also revealed how “extraordinary” he found William to be when he first met him. The former butler also discussed how he used to look after a much younger Prince Harry.

