Prince William and wife Kate have shown more affection “in the last year than the last 10 years”, one royal expert has claimed – and the reason why could lie with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Duncan Larcombe claimed the royal family is “changing at breakneck speed” after a period of “tremendous uncertainty”.

And he said this charge has been led by William and Kate, who are increasingly giving the public a glimpse inside their relationship.

However, he also alleged that this new-found “freedom” could be in part thanks to the departure of Harry and Meghan.

William and Kate’s PDAs explained

Duncan said that William and Kate have been “thrust forward” and are making an effort to “embrace their popularity”.

He also added that the public has “grown to adore Kate”.

This is thanks in part, he claims, to her relationship with William.

Speaking to Closer, he said: “Their relationship has always been about William as a person and not a future king. Now she’s been elevated in a huge way – as a future queen – and the royal family’s different roles are evolving.”

He then lifted the lid on their public displays of affection of late.

“Their PDAs are a big sign of their part in modernising the royals and that means letting the public in. We have seen more displays of affection in the last year than the last 10 years put together,” he added.

Duncan then took a look back at their romance and admitted that “William and Kate have always been a very affectionate couple”.

He said that was how Kate was brought up, “with hugs and kisses”, and claimed William “loves that”.

‘Finding freedom’ post-Harry and Meghan

Duncan then spoke about the part that he thinks Prince Harry and Meghan have played in the change in William and Kate’s behaviour.

“I think they’re finding their freedom without the distraction of Harry and Meghan as working royals. If Harry has done nothing else then he has allowed his brother and Kate to become the most important senior members of the royal family, and they’re doing incredibly well,” he said.

