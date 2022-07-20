Why Kate Middleton ‘didn’t have the energy’ to bond with Meghan before wedding

Kate Middleton ‘didn’t have the energy’ to bond with Meghan Markle before her wedding to Prince Harry, a book once claimed in royal news.

Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge’s relationship with the Sussexes, Harry and Meghan, is to be investigated further in a new book set to release tomorrow (July 21).

The biography, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors written by Britain’s leading investigative biographer Tom Bower, will explore the Sussexes’ relationship with the Royal Family.

Bower investigated this through “extensive research, expert sourcing and interviews from insiders who have never spoken before”.

Bower’s new book will reveal a story of love, betrayal, secrets and revenge.

Meghan and Kate’s relationship

Last year, an updated version of the unauthorised biography, Meghan: A Hollywood Princess, written by Andrew Morton, claimed that Kate didn’t have “much energy” to bond with Meghan in the lead up to her wedding day as she was experiencing a difficult pregnancy with her third child.

In September 2017, Kate announced her third pregnancy. The news came two months before Harry and Meghan announced their engagement.

The Duchess of Cambridge suffered a difficult pregnancy with Prince Louis and gave birth a few weeks before Meghan and Harry’s wedding day.

In the updated edition of his biography, Morton claimed that due to Kate’s pregnancy, the two women barely had time to get to know each other.

He said: “Kate and Meghan were neither sisters nor, unlike Fergie and Diana, friends before they joined the Royal Family.”

Meanwhile, Morton claimed that Kate focused on her own welfare due to her difficulty pregnancy.

He explained: “What is more, during the build-up to Meghan’s wedding, Kate was experiencing her third difficult pregnancy and was focused on her own welfare. She did not have much energy to bond with her new neighbour.”

Meghan and Kate news

Morton added: “When they sat together in the royal box to watch the Ladies’ Singles Final at Wimbledon in July 2018, the two women were still getting to know one another.

“During the match, in which Meghan’s friend Serena Williams lost to Angelique Kerber, they chatted and clapped and cheered.”

In addition, a report around the same time claimed a disagreement had took place between Kate and the Duchess of Sussex at Meghan’s bridesmaid fitting event which left Kate “sobbing”.

Meghan’s Oprah interview

However, in 2021, Meghan shared a different story in her interview with Oprah Winfrey stating that she was in fact the one left crying a few days before her big day.

In the interview she did claim that Kate apologised.

Biographer Morton continued to say there was little opportunity for Meghan and Kate to form a relationship “away from public events”.

Meanwhile, he explained that travel time between the pair’s houses and holiday home was a factor at the time.

Meghan and Harry

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex married on May 19, 2018.

In January 2020, they quit the UK after stepping down as senior royals and moved to California.

They’ve been living there since.

