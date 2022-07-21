William and Kate hailed as ‘role models’ for their children as Diana’s ‘influence’ is clear

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been hailed as “role model” parents.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are parents to Prince George, nine tomorrow (July 22), Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, three.

The family are regularly seen at royal engagements together.

Body language expert Darren Stanton has studied the couple. As a result, he’s revealed some interesting tidbits about their family dynamic.

William and Kate ‘tactile’ parents

According to Darren, on behalf of MyBettingSites, Kate and William’s way of parenting is very “tactile”.

He said: “They are not keeping what is essentially work separate from their family life.

“They are very tactile parents. This means they give hugs and kisses and when they speak to their own children – as well as ones they may meet at events.

“They kneel down to their eye line which is another example of the connection they have with the children.”

Prince William’s parenting shows the ‘influence’ of Princess Diana

Darren also shared that their parenting skills show a clear influence from another royal.

He revealed that it’s rare for royal couples to be so doting in public on their children.

He said it evidently harks back to Princess Diana’s parenting methods, which also differed from the usual royal display.

“There have been few other royal couples that have demonstrated this kind of genuine love and affection for each other as well as their children in the public domain.

“It has always been a royal protocol from the Queen to be rather staid.”

He added: “It definitely sets the trend for the kind of king that William and eventually George will become. One where he will be in touch with the public as we see his caring, paternal side coming out as a father.

“I think this is particularly where we see the influence of Princess Diana as he has very similar character traits to that of his mother such as compassion, understanding and communication,” added the expert.

