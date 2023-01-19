William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales, have shared a personal message of condolence after the death of a Holocaust survivor.

The couple shared the message on social media last night, alongside a poignant black-and-white photo of them meeting Zigi Shipper.

The royals said Zigi would be “truly missed”.

William and Kate share grief for Zigi Shipper

The couple shared a picture of themselves with Zigi in 2017 during an official visit to the Stutthof concentration camp.

In 1944, Zigi and his grandmother, whom he was brought up by after his parents divorced, were taken to a train station and transported to Auschwitz.

As a teenager, he later spent time at Stutthof. He was freed in 1945 and ended up travelling to the UK to be reunited with his mother.

Zigi went to marry and have two daughters, six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Personal message of condolence

During their 2017 visit, Zigi accompanied the couple to Stutthof, where he said Kate treated him “like a friend”.

And it’s clear his death – on his 93rd birthday – has touched the Prince and Princess of Wales.

In a personal message on Twitter, the couple shared: “In 2017, we had the honour to meet Holocaust survivor, Zigi Shipper on our visit to Stutthof.

“We were sad to learn earlier today of his passing. He will be truly missed.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”

The message was signed off: “W&C.”

Last year, King Charles commissioned a portrait of Zigi, which hangs in Buckingham Palace, with Zigi attending the unveiling.

During lockdown, Kate also joined a Zoom call with Zigi, where he later revealed that the royal was “so wonderful” to chat to.

