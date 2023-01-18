Princess Kate ‘thinks Meghan drove wedge between Harry and royals,’ source claims

Princess Kate “thinks Meghan drove a wedge between Harry and royals”, a source has claimed recently.

The claims come after Harry hit out at members of his family in his new book, Spare, which came out last week.

We won’t be seeing scenes like this anytime soon (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Princess Kate ‘doesn’t recognise’ Harry

Kate reportedly believes that Meghan has driven a wedge between Harry and other royals, according to a source.

The Duke of Sussex’s recent book took aim at members of the royal family – Kate included.

The 39-year-old alleged that Kate and her husband William had encouraged him to dress as a Nazi at a fancy dress party back in 2005.

Kate doesn’t even recognise this person Harry’s become.

Since the release of his book, Kate has reportedly decided to keep the Sussexes at arms length.

Speaking to Radaronline.com, a source spoke about how Kate reportedly views Harry now.

“Kate doesn’t even recognise this person Harry’s become,” they claimed.

Kate has seemingly hit out at Meghan (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Princess Kate fumes at Meghan

The source then continued, discussing Kate’s apparent mindset.

“He’s betrayed his own family and broken confidences by speaking out,” they continued.

“The royal family’s response to Harry’s backstabbing has been to say nothing – but clearly, they think the world of Kate and are on her side.”

The source then continued, saying that there’s nothing Kate can do to bring Harry back until Meghan stops ‘driving a wedge’ between him and the family.

ED! has contacted reps for Kensington Palace for comment.

Kate was at a solo engagement today (Credit: YouTube)

Kate stuns on first solo engagement

In other Kate-related news, the Princess of Wales embarked on her first solo engagement today since the release of Spare.

The 41-year-old was at a nursery in Luton to part of her ongoing work to elevate the importance of early childhood to lifelong outcomes.

Kate met some of the kids at the nursery, as well as some of the staff working there too.

The Duchess of Cambridge was wearing a burnt orange two-piece knit by Gabriela Hearst, as well a camel coat from Massimo Dutti.

Royal fans were sent into a frenzy by her appearance.

“Such beauty and elegance. Thank you for your loyalty and commitment to the UK and Royal Family. We’re all very proud of you HRH The Princess of Wales,” one royal fan tweeted.

“HOW BEAUTIFUL OUR PRINCESS,” another wrote.

Read more: Prince Harry news: Royal’s drunken night with Page 3 girl in Vegas revealed

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.