Kate Middleton laughed off a Holocaust survivor’s cheeky comment about Prince William during a video call today.

The Duchess of Cambridge spoke with Zigi Shipper and Manfred Goldberg to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.

William and Kate had met Zigi and Manfred at Stutthof concentration camp during their Poland tour in 2017.

Kate laughed off Zigi’s comments about William (Credit: YouTube/The Royal Family)

Zigi said: “I was so happy, you know. I didn’t need your husband. You are the one that I wanted.”

Kate, 39, replied: “Well Zigi I will tell him you miss him very much.

“And he sends his regards as well, obviously… it’s lovely to see you again.”

Manfred told the Duchess: “You may remember, Zigi and I met in 1944 in the camps.

“By chance we met again, later on and we are friends to this day.”

During the call, Kate along with Zigi and Manfred highlighted the importance of educating young people about the Holocaust.

When they were young boys, Zigi and Manfred spent time in ghettos and a number of labour and concentration camps.

However, they met for the first time at Stutthof in 1944.

Meanwhile, Kate recalled the first time she met Zigi and Manfred in 2017.

Kate recalled meeting Zigi and Manfred in 2017 (Credit: YouTube/The Royal Family)

She said: “Manfred and Zigi, I never forgot the first time we met in 2017 and your stories have stuck with me since then.

“It’s been a pleasure to see you again today and you are right Manfred, it’s important that these stories are passed onto the next generation.”

Alongside other survivors, Zigi and Manfred often share their stories with young people around the country through the Holocaust Educational Trust’s Outreach programme.

Royal fans shared their thoughts on Kate’s call with Zigi and Manfred on Instagram.

Royal fans gushed over the Duchess’ conversation with Zigi and Manfred (Credit: YouTube/The Royal Family)

One person commented: “The Duchess is an incredible woman, mother and future Queen.

“We’re lucky to have her and to see her interact with these brave men is very inspiring.”

Another said: “Such a very dear and touching moment!”

