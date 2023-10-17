William and Kate in ‘difficult position as they’re accused of not pulling their weight’

With an ever-increasing workload for the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, the royal duo are now reportedly prioritising their family over work duties.

The pair may be struggling in part with all their duties since Prince Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in early 2020 – leaving them with extra responsibilities.

The news comes as rumours of the pair ditching their time in Australia on a royal upcoming visit.

A source has apparently told OK! that that is simply not the case. They do however want to spend more time with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

William and Kate tour troubles?

The source said: “William and Kate have been put in a very difficult position of choosing between the right path for their family or the future of the monarchy. Both are very important to them, but they have decided to put their children first while they are so young.”

On the tour and royal commitments, the source added: “Kate is adamant that she doesn’t want to uproot the children during the school year. She feels it important that they are grounded and have their parents with them.”

The royals recently shared that Kate would not attend a key event with her husband. Kate is to stay at home with the children while her husband attends the 2023 Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony in Singapore on November 7.

This will not be the first time Prince William flew solo, with his wife recently absent from the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit in New York on September 19.

Their past

The source shared that both of their upbringings have helped inform the decision.

“Kate’s childhood was rather chaotic with several moves to the Middle East and around England,” the source said. They also pointed out that William’s childhood saw him either touring with his family or sent away to boarding school.

They continued: “Both of them don’t want that for their children until they are old enough to cope with it. William and Kate have decided to take it one step further by at least one of them staying home with the children. It’s as simple as that.”

Although it is sure to benefit their children this has caused whispers within the royal family. The source claimed there are concerns over their role going forward.

“There’s a growing feeling that William and Kate aren’t pulling their weight,” the source conveyed. “They are the future of the monarchy and are themselves senior members of the Royal Family. There are ongoing discussions about the best way to handle the tour and to what extent William and Kate will be included.”

