Princess Kate pulls out of key engagement with Prince William to ‘support Prince George’

Kate, Princess of Wales, has pulled out of a key engagement with Prince William, in order “to support Prince George”, it’s been claimed.

According to reports in the Daily Mail, Kate, 41, will not travel to Singapore to attend the Earthshot Prize Awards with her husband in November.

Instead, it’s alleged that she will stay with her eldest son George, 10, and his siblings Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five.

William and Kate will attend the Earthshot Prize Awards alone this year

Princess Kate stays home to ‘support’ George

Daily Mail’s Royal Editor Rebecca English claimed: “It is understood that Prince George has exams that week and she wants to be at home to support him.”

Kensington Palace did not comment on questions over what kind of exams the future King is taking. However, it could be related to his choice of secondary school.

ED! has contacted Kensington Palace for comment.

Kate has faced ‘mum guilt’

William and Kate have both previously made it clear that providing a secure family environment and normal upbringing for their children is a top priority.

They often structure their engagements and commitments so they can do the school run, and even try to spend their holidays as a family.

Kate previously opened up about juggling her public life with being a mum on the podcast Happy Mum, Happy Baby, where she said she “absolutely” suffered from “mum guilt”.

The mother of three attended two Earthshot Prize Awards in Boston and London in previous years.

The Prince and Princess of Wales won't attend the Earthshot Prize Awards together – he will fly solo

The event honours five winners who are tackling environmental issues

William founded the awards back in 2020. At the time, he said that he wanted to turn “current pessimism surrounding environmental issues into optimism by celebrating the people and places driving change”.

An awards ceremony will be held every year until 2030. As well as that, each winner will be given £1 million to support their work.

Prince William founded the Earthshot Prize Awards

He said: “The Earthshot Prize is all about showing the world that solutions to some of the biggest environmental challenges we face are out there. After two years of discovering impactful ideas and innovations, I am delighted that The Earthshot Prize is travelling to Singapore. He added: “Where the ground-breaking solutions of our 2023 finalists will be celebrated.”

What did Kate wear last year?

Kate presented an award last year and donned a rented lime green Solace London dress from the fashion platform HURR.

She accessorised the look with an emerald choker that had previously been worn by Princess Diana. The necklace, which was gifted to Queen Mary in 1911 by the Ladies of India, was given to Diana by Queen Elizabeth, on a lifetime loan.

The awards were inspired by John F. Kennedy’s Moonshot programme

The Prince of Wales previously told the media that Earthshot was inspired by John F. Kennedy’s Moonshot programme. It challenged America to put man on the moon and helped launch the moon landing in 1969.

Last year’s winners included a British start-up, Notpla. It uses seaweed to make packaging.

