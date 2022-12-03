‘Pure class’: Prince and Princess of Wales hailed as ‘true royals’ as she stuns in green gown

The Princess of Wales has stunned royal fans after appearing in an incredible green dress.

Joined by Prince William, who wore a suave tux and bow tie, Kate Middleton attended the Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston.

Mother-of-three Kate, 40, looked glam as ever as she stepped out in the rented gown, which was hired from British company HURR.

Kate and William attended the event at the MGM Music Hall in Boston (Credit: Splash News)

The floor-length maxi dress featured an off-the-shoulder neckline, while Kate’s sparkly stilettos were designed by Gianvito Rossi.

The Princess of Wales wears Diana’s emerald choker

It was accessorised with an incredible emerald choker, once owned by Princess Diana.

Kate’s shiny brunette locks hung in soft waves down her back, while her natural-looking make-up was finished with a brown smokey eye.

Royal fans were certainly mesmerised by the princesses’ look.

In a week which has seen Harry and Meghan cause controversy with their Netflix trailer lovers of Kate and William have hailed the couple ‘pure class’ and ‘a credit to the monarchy’.

“Pure class – eat your hearts out Markles,” wrote one.

“Pure class. The definition of dignified service,” agreed another.

A third added: “This is what a classy Royal couple looks like and acts. Selfless and devoted.”

“Beautiful couple always gracious, always impeccable behaviour… No whining, no throwing barbs. Kate always elegant, beautiful smile…

“An absolute credit to the monarchy… Keep your heads high you are a credit to the monarchy,” said another.

The Princess of Wales was an elegant beauty (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Earthshot Prize

Announcing the Clean Our Air winner, Kate said: “To breathe clean air is something so many of us take for granted. But sadly for millions of people around the world, it is not a given. From smog enveloping cities to the impact seen in nature, air pollution poses a threat that knows no borders.

What a night it’s been! Thank you for supporting #EarthshotBoston2022. If you thought today was inspiring, wait until Sunday! 💚 pic.twitter.com/TesxQYzfv1 — The Earthshot Prize (@EarthshotPrize) December 3, 2022

“Heartbreakingly, over 250 million children under the age of five are breathing polluted air every single day. And this fact is even harder to hear because we know the significant impact pollution has on our lifelong development. But there are reasons to be hopeful. And I’m delighted to see the work of our three finalists and their solutions to clean our air.”

The Earthshot Prize programme was launched by Prince William in 2020. It aims to tackle climate change and find ‘solutions’ for emergencies facing the natural world.

One of the competitors this year included an initiative to bring cleaner-burning stoves to Kenya. Another idea hoped to use a bubble barrier to stop plastics from entering the ocean, created in the Netherlands.

What Wills said

William said this year’s competitors showed there are “many reasons to be optimistic about the future”.

He added: “They are directing their time, energy, and talent towards bold solutions with the power to not only solve our planet’s greatest environmental challenges, but to create healthier, more prosperous, and more sustainable communities for generations to come”.

Kate wore an emerald green choker that once belonged to Princess Diana (Credit: Splash News)

The whole event was designed to be as environmentally friendly as possible. Guests were transported to the event on electric or hybrid vehicles. Any ‘unavoidable’ flights were recorded and had the CO2e impact ‘balanced’.

The decor inside the MGM Music Hall in Boston was plant-focused, while the food options were vegan and vegetarian.

Instead of the traditional red carpet, a green-coloured walkway was used, which will be recycled afterwards.

Over three acres of plants were used, all of which were “native and grown locally”, according to Earthshot’s new CEO Hannah Jones. The former chief Sustainability Officer for Nike joined the organisation in 2021.

The flowers for the event were all grown within 100 miles of the venue, most of which are ‘root ball’ plants. they will be donated to local communities after the show finishes.

Hannah Jones said: “We are an environmental organisation and will assiduously strive to think about our own environmental impact with everything we do.

“We are encouraging everyone that is coming to the awards to take the lowest carbon impact option possible. What isn’t will be offset.”

