Princess Kate defended over new look: ‘Meghan did it and got abused for it’

Kate, Princess of Wales, has been defended after debuting a new look during a recent engagement.

On Wednesday (September 27), Kate, 41, visited a children’s sensory development play session at the Orchards Centre in Sittingbourne.

But royal fans were quick to notice Kate‘s new hair updo as she sported a low bun with her bangs styled.

The Princess of Wales showed off a new hair look this week (Credit: Shutterstock)

After photos were shared to the Prince and Princess of Wales’ Instagram account, fans gushed over Kate’s look. One person said: “I love her new hairstyle.”

Another commented: “What an amazing engagement. I love the hair. Stunning princess.”

In addition, a third added: “Beautiful Kate.”

However, someone wrote: “Thought the messy bun was against royal protocol? Meghan did it first and was abused for it.”

Meghan previously sported a messy bun, pictured here in 2019 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another added: “I can’t believe it. They complain about Meghan’s messy bun… now Kate copies again.”

Someone else wrote: “I see we’re copying Meghan’s hairstyle.”

But fans were quick to defend Kate’s look. One hit back: “Messy bun? Do you even know how a messy bun is styled? Kate has styled her hair in a beautiful updo with curtain bangs. This is not a messy bun. Keep trying.”

Another said: “Google is your friend. The Princess of Wales has been doing messy buns since she joined the royal family.”

Meanwhile, another clapped back: “Don’t make me laugh. Kate wore the messy bun before anyone in the world knew who Meghan was.”

Kate, Princess of Wales usually wears her hair down (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Elsewhere, Kate’s visit was to support her Early Childhood project. A post on Kate and husband Prince William‘s Instagram read: “A fun-filled sensory session in Sittingbourne meeting incredible portage staff and the families they support. A truly wholesome afternoon!”

Messy bun? Do you even know how a messy bun is styled? Kate has styled her hair in a beautiful updo with curtain bangs.

For the occasion, Kate wore a red Zara bouclé blazer jacket with black trousers and flat pump shoes. During the visit, the Princess of Wales spoke about suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum – severe morning sicknss – during all three of her pregnancies.

The condition left Kate in hospital during her pregnancy with her eldest – Prince George, now 10.

According to HELLO!, one member of the public said of Kate: “When I said to the Princess that my wife had hyperemesis gravidarum (severe morning sickness) she connected. She said, ‘I went through that and I know what it feels like.'”

Kate suffered severe morning sickness while pregnant with all three of her children. While pregnant with daughter Princess Charlotte, now eight, Kate had to cancel a string of engagements because of the condition.

