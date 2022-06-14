William and Kate’s children ‘need to have privacy guarded as they grow up’ despite ‘enchanting’ Jubilee, warns expert

Prince William and Kate Middleton will “carefully balance” their children’s public appearances, a royal commentator has said.

Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, stole the show at the Queen‘s Platinum Jubilee this month.

Royal fans loved seeing the trio out with their parents for the celebrations.

Kate and William with their three kids at the Jubilee (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However, an expert branded this sort of experience “unique”.

Richard Fitzwilliams exclusively told Entertainment Daily!: “It is so important that George, Charlotte and Louis have the privacy they need when growing up.

“Their exposure during the Jubilee celebrations was huge…

“…enchanting photos, especially of Louis, went viral and coverage worldwide was vast.

Kate and William’s children stole the show at the Jubilee (Credit: BBC)

“We usually get photographs on birthdays, on appropriate anniversaries and at Christmas…

“…usually taken by Catherine who is a talented photographer.”

Mr Fitzwilliams added: “However it is essential that their privacy continue to be guarded as they grow up.

“William and Catherine’s handling of this has been exemplary.

William and Kate will want to protect their kids’ privacy, an expert says (Credit: Cover Images)

“The Jubilee appearances were obviously unique.”

Mr Fitzwilliams added that in future, the children’s public activities will be “carefully balanced”.

The Cambridges are reportedly moving to Windsor from Kensington Palace this summer.

William and Kate will apparently reside at Adelaide Cottage.

Adelaide Cottage is located in Windsor Home Park.

Meanwhile, it’s near to Windsor Castle, where the Queen resides.

A source told The Sun: “Kate and William were very keen for a modest home to start their new lives in Windsor.

“Adelaide Cottage fits the bill because it is a four-bedroom home and they do not need any more as they have no live-in staff.”

