William and Kate on ‘bad times’ in their relationship: ‘We went through a few stumbling blocks’

An unearthed interview has revealed intimate details of William and Kate, Prince and Princess of Wales’ relationship.

The resurfaced interview took place following the couple’s engagement in 2010. During the conversation, the royal couple opened up about not only the good times but also some “bad times” in their relationship.

They revealed that like most other couples, they “went through a few stumbling blocks” at the beginning, which even resulted in them breaking up for a time.

Don’t William and Kate look young! (Credit: ITV)

William and Kate relationship

The 2010 interview, conducted by ITV’s Tom Bradby, focused on the couple’s then-recent engagement. William shared details of his romantic proposal, which took place in Kenya, where he and Kate were holidaying with some friends.

“I was planning it and then it just felt really right out in Africa. It was beautiful at the time. I had done a little bit of planning to show my romantic side,” the now Prince of Wales explained. A beaming Kate agreed: “It was very romantic. There’s a true romantic in there.”

Following this story, the interviewer was desperate to hear more about how their romance had first blossomed. The couple of course famously met at the University of St Andrews. William and Kate recalled how they became “very close friends from quite early”, and then eventually started dating.

This royal love story will soon come alive our screens in the next series of Netflix’s The Crown.

However, their relationship has not always been plain sailing. Proving that they are just like the rest of us, William and Kate were also willing to discuss the “stumbling blocks” they had to go through to get to where they are now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

‘We did split up for a bit’

“We did split up for a bit,” William candidly admitted. “But that was just, we both were very young, it was at university, we were sort of both finding ourselves as such and being different characters and stuff, it was very much trying to find our own way and we were growing up, and so it was just sort of a bit of space and a bit of things like that and it worked out for the better.”

We went through a few stumbling blocks as every relationship does.

Kate agreed that it was a valuable life-lesson: “I think I at the time wasn’t very happy about it, but actually it made me a stronger person, you find out things about yourself that maybe you hadn’t realised, or I think you can get quiteconsumed by a relationship when you are younger and I really valued that time for me as well although I didn’t think it at the time.”

William closed the matter by saying: “We went through a few stumbling blocks as every relationship does, but we really picked ourselves up and carried on.”

Read More: Wild TikTok theory that Diana made ‘beyond the grave’ appearance at coronation

What do you think of this story? Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to share your thoughts.