‘Awkward’ moment Kate told her mum she was marrying William after he broke family tradition

In a resurfaced interview, Princess Kate previously revealed why telling her mum Carole Middleton she was marrying Prince William was “awkward”.

In the interview, unearthed from 2010, Kate revealed that William broke with tradition when he proposed to Kate. Turns out, he didn’t ask Kate’s dad Michael Middleton for permission to marry her.

Prince William proposed to Kate back in 2010 (Credit: ITV)

William and Kate: ‘Awkward’ engagement moment

The now Prince and Princess of Wales took part in an interview as the news broke of their engagement back in 2010. The interview has now resurfaced, and we’ve been reminded of the moment Kate told her mum she was marrying William. It seems the Prince made an uncharacteristic break from tradition. And that made things a little awkward.

In the interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby, William described his romantic proposal: “It was on holiday in Kenya. We had a little private time away together with some friends. I just decided that it was the right time really. We had been talking about marriage for a while so it wasn’t a massively big surprise. I took her up somewhere nice in Kenya and I proposed.”

Kate described the proposal, with Princess Diana’s engagement ring, as “very romantic”. However, while William may have been planning to propose to Kate for some time, there was one thing he had been dithering over.

The realisation that he might actually as ‘no’ dawned upon me.

“I was torn between asking Kate’s dad first and then the realisation that he might actually say ‘no’ dawned upon me,” he explained.

In the end, he made the decision not to ask his now father-in-law’s permission beforehand: “I thought if I ask Kate first then he can’t really say no. So I did it that way round. And I managed to speak to Mike sort of soon after it happened really and then it sort of happened from there.”

Princess Kate had an ‘awkward’ moment telling her mum Carole her engagement news (Credit: Splash News)

‘I didn’t know if my mother knew’

Kate assured the interviewer that her parents were thankfully “over the moon” for her and William to get married. However, she confessed that it had made telling her mother the news a little awkward.

“We had quite an awkward situation because I knew and I knew that William had asked my father but I didn’t know if my mother knew,” the then-Kate Middleton explained.

“So I came back from Scotland and my mother made it sort of didn’t make it clear to me whether she knew or not so both of us were there sort of looking at each other and feeling quite awkward about it.

“But it was amazing to tell her and obviously she was very happy for us,” Kate finished.

Read More: King ‘has BBC cameraman removed from coronation rehearsals in humiliating moment for broadcaster’

So what do you make of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.