The Firm is a term that has been used to describe The Royal Family for decades now.

And it is even used by Meghan Markle in her upcoming interview with Oprah Winfrey.

But what does it mean exactly? And where does it comes from?

Here we take a look at the origins behind The Firm and what it represents…

Why are the Royals called The Firm?

The Royals have been referred to in the news and by the public as ‘The Firm’ for years.

And it is apparently none other than Prince Philip, now 99, who coined the infamous term.

Read more: Timeline of Meghan Markle bullying accusations

He apparently described the Royal Family as like a business firm or family business when he married into it.

The Duke of Edinburgh married Queen Elizabeth II in 1947.

Royal biographer Penny Juror explains a bit of its background within her book The Firm: The Troubled Life of the House of Windsor.

Prince Philip apparently coined ‘The Firm’ (Credit: SplashNews)

Here she writes: “However you look at it, the royal family is a big business, though one with more ups and downs than the stock market. Prince Philip calls it “The Firm,” and all the royal executives and their powerful associates are supposed to make every effort to avoid even a hint of scandal that could diminish the reputation of the family business.”

But it is now often referred to describe the core group of eight senior royals.

Read more: Prince Philip recovering from successful heart procedure

This group has shifted since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as Senior Royals in March 2020.

The Queen is said to choose ‘The Firm’ (Credit: SplashNews)

Whereas the new ‘Firm’ are believed to now consist of: “Queen and Prince Philip, Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge; Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and Princess Anne.”

Prince Andrew is also off the list over his friendship with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Do the Royals refer to themselves as part of ‘The Firm’?

No. The current Senior Royals have never referred to themselves in public as part of The Firm.

However, it is widely speculated that The Queen does use the term in private.

Indeed a source said that The Queen picked the new eight members of The Firm last year.

Five members of the ‘new Firm’ (Credit: SplashNews)

And that she deliberately coordinated a photo opportunity in which all eight were firmly on display together.

The Sun reported: “The family are united in exploring the possibilities in working with each other to highlight the causes dear to their hearts, helping each other and the country at the same time.

“They are working on opportunities for next year and beyond already. As soon as they are able it will be all hands on deck to make up for lost time.

“The Queen has often said they ‘need to be seen to be believed’—this is coming from the very top.”

What has Meghan Markle said about The Firm?

Meghan Markle is believed to be the first member of the family to use the term in a public setting.

She uses it in a teaser clip for her upcoming interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Meghan speaking with Oprah (Credit: CBS/Harpo Production)

In the clip Oprah asks her how she believes Buckingham Palace will react to Meghan telling ‘her truth.’

Meghan candidly replies: “I don’t know how they could expect that after all of this time we would still just be silent if there is an active role that The Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us.”

When is the Meghan and Oprah interview on?

The interview will first air in America on Sunday March 7 on CBS.

It will then air the following day in the UK.

This set to be explosive sit-down will air at 9pm on ITV on Monday March 8.

Will you watch? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.