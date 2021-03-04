Prince Philip latest news
Prince Philip underwent a “successful procedure” on Wednesday, in latest news about his health.

The Palace confirmed the Duke of Edinburgh, 99, had the procedure for a pre-existing heart condition.

After being admitted to hospital on February 16, Philip will remain there for a “number of days”.

Philip underwent a “successful procedure” in latest news (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Philip latest: Duke underwent ‘successful procedure’

The Palace said: “The Duke of Edinburgh yesterday underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at St Bartholomew’s Hospital.”

In addition, they said: “His Royal Highness will remain in hospital for treatment…

“…rest and recuperation for a number of days.”

Meanwhile, it comes after Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, gave an update on Philip on Wednesday.

The Duchess of Cornwall has issued an update on Prince Philip’s health battle (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Camilla say?

As she visited a vaccination centre in Croydon, Camilla said the Duke is “slightly improving”.

In addition, she added: “We keep our fingers crossed.”

Philip was admitted to hospital on February 16 as a “precautionary measure”.

Buckingham Palace later confirmed the Duke had an infection and was “responding to treatment”.

Meanwhile, last week, Philip moved to another hospital to receive further treatment.

He also received “observation” for a pre-existing heart condition.

Prince Philip admitted to hospital on February 16 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How is Prince Philip?

Meanwhile, the Palace said: “Prince Philip was today transferred from King Edward VII’s Hospital to St Bartholomew’s Hospital…

“…where doctors will continue to treat him for an infection…

“…as well as undertake testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition.”

Meanwhile, the Queen remains at Windsor Castle and she’s continued to conduct her royal duties.

