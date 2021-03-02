As Prince Philip remains in hospital, the Queen has continued to put on a brave face to conduct her royal engagements.

Last week, Her Majesty held a meeting with the Governor of South Australia, Hieu Van Le.

Joining them was Steven Marshall, the Premier of South Australia.

The Queen was all smiles during the engagement (Credit: Buckingham Palace/YouTube)

What did the Queen say in the video call?

Speaking from Windsor Castle, the Queen, 94, was all smiles as she showed her sense of humour during the call.

The official Royal Family Twitter and Instagram pages shared a video of the Queen’s video engagement on Monday (March 1).

During the engagement, the Queen unveiled a new statue of herself remotely.

🇦🇺 The Queen held a meeting last week with the Governor of South Australia, His Excellency the Hon. Hieu Van Le and @marshall_steven, the Premier of South Australia. 🎥 HM was briefed on the region’s Covid-19 response and the rollout of the vaccination to frontline workers. pic.twitter.com/skaEePlMHF — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 1, 2021

The Queen takes on engagement as Philip remains in hospital

The statue was recently installed in the grounds of Government House.

At the start of the call, the Queen said: “Good morning… well that’s good morning to me, I don’t know what time of day it is to you.”

After seeing the statue, the Queen quipped: “I would think it must be quite alarming to suddenly see it out of the window.

“You’d think, gracious, has she arrived unexpectedly,” as she giggled.

They then presented the Queen with a “maquette”, a scale model of the statue which will be sent to her as a memento.

Fans praised the Queen (Credit: Buckingham Palace/YouTube)

Her Majesty quipped: “That’s very kind. I’m glad it’s not quite as big as the original one!”

What did fans say?

Royal fans were thrilled to see the Queen smiling and showing her humorous side.

Can’t believe she’s still working. Such dedication to service.

One person said: “Isn’t that wonderful to see the Queen at her age, still working and despite her poor husband is in hospital she still puts on a brave face.”

Another wrote on Instagram: “Sending prayers for Prince Phillip. Can’t believe she’s still working. Such dedication to service.”

One added: “Lovely interview- especially as HM’s husband is so ill.”

Philip recently moved to another hospital as he continues to receive treatment for an infection (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What’s the latest on Prince Philip as he remains in hospital?

The Duke of Edinburgh, 99, has been in hospital since February 16.

He was admitted as a “precautionary measure” but Buckingham Palace later confirmed he was receiving treatment for an infection.

On Monday, the Duke transferred to a different hospital.

Philip is now being treated at St Bartholomew’s Hospital for the infection as well as undertaking testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition.

