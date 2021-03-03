In latest Prince Philip news, Camilla has said her father-in-law is “slightly improving”.

The Duke of Edinburgh, 99, was admitted to hospital on February 16 as a “precautionary measure”.

The Palace later confirmed he was being treated for an infection and on Monday, he moved to another hospital.

On Wednesday, the Duchess of Cornwall offered an update on Philip as she visited a vaccination centre in Croydon.

What is the latest on Prince Philip?

Camilla said the Duke is “slightly improving” but also said that his treatment “hurts at moments”.

It comes after Buckingham Palace revealed Philip had moved to another hospital for further treatment.

The Palace said: “Prince Philip was today transferred from King Edward VII’s Hospital to St Bartholomew’s Hospital…

“…where doctors will continue to treat him for an infection…

“…as well as undertake testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition.”

In addition, the Palace added that Philip “remains comfortable and responding to treatment”.

However, he will remain in hospital “until at least the end of the week”.

Meanwhile, the Queen remains at Windsor Castle and is continuing with her duties.

What did the Queen do last week?

Last week, Her Majesty, 94, held a meeting with the Governor of South Australia, Hieu Van Le.

During the engagement, the Queen unveiled a new statue of herself remotely.

The statue became installed in the grounds of Government House.

After seeing the statue, the Queen quipped: “I would think it must be quite alarming to suddenly see it out of the window.

“You’d think, gracious, has she arrived unexpectedly,” as she giggled.

Royal fans praised the Queen for her duties.

One wrote on Instagram: “Sending prayers for Prince Phillip. Can’t believe she’s still working. Such dedication to service.”

One added: “Lovely interview- especially as HM’s husband is so ill.”

